UPSC IES Result 2021 Out @upsc.gov.in: Download ISS Selection List Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the written exam of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021 (IES/ISS) held on 16 and 17 July 2021 on official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES Result 2021 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the written exam of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021 (IES/ISS) held on 16 and 17 July 2021 on official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC IES Result Link is also provided in this article:

The candidates can visit the prescribed link and download UPSC IES/ISS Result through the link:

UPSC IES Result Download Link

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for interview round. They will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test. The date and time of the interview will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time

Before appearing in the interview, they should fill Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the Commission's Website i.e. upsconline.nic.in; from 15 September 2021 to 28 September 2021 till 06:00 PM.

The mark-sheet of candidates, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC IES Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UPSC IES Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Visit ‘Written Result’ Section and click on ‘Download’ given under ‘Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021’

Download UPSC IES Result PDF

Check roll number of selected candidates