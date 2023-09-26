UPSC Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Public Prosecutor & Others: Check Eligibility

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor & Others in the Employment News. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

Get all the details of UPSC Recruitment 2023 here, apply online link

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor & Others in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023. These positions are available in different departments under the various ministries including Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pension and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 12, 2023 at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online applications through the official website is October 12, 2023. The last date of printing of completely submitted online application is upto October 13, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Dangerous Goods Inspector: 3 posts

Foreman (Chemical): 1 post

Foreman (Metallurgy): 1 post

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Deputy Assistant Director (Forensic Science): 1 post

Deputy Assistant Director (Lecturer): 1 post

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 7 posts

Unani Physician: 2 post

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Dangerous Goods Inspector:

Degree in any discipline.

Having undergone a Category-6 Dangerous Goods Training course duly approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) or International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Foreman (Metallurgy):

Degree in Metallurgical Engineering or Technology from any recognized University OR Associate Member of Institution of Engineers (AMIE) in the relevant field i.e. Metallurgical (Only those students who were enrolled with Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.) OR Associate Member of Indian Institute of Metals (AMIIM) in the relevant field i.e. Metallurgical. (Only those students who were enrolled with Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.)

Assistant Public Prosecutor:

Degree in Law of a recognized University. NOTE: The Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application is October 12, 2023. However, the last date of printing of completely submitted online application is upto October 13, 2023.