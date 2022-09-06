UPSDC Teacher Recruitment 2022: 500 Posts are Vacant, Read Here

UPSDC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Minister of State (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, on Monday, in a program organized at Bhagidti Bhawan, Gomtinagar has given information regarding the vacant posts in the Ashram System Schools run by the Social Welfare Department. He said, around five hundred teacher positions are vacant in these schools which will be filled soon.

He added that along with the recrutiment of teachers, the vacancies shall also be filled for the post of principals in these schools. Promotion and financial powers will also be given to these full-time principals.

This announcement was made in a programme organized by the Social Welfare Department to honour the principals and teachers in charge of Ashram system schools. In this program, 35 teachers of ATS, who gave good results in classes 10th and 12th, were felicitated for the first time by the Minister of Social Welfare Department, Aseem Arun. Minister of State for Social Welfare Sanjeev Gond and Social Welfare Secretary Sameer Verma were also present on this occasion.

He also stated that from next month, a Center of Excellence will be created for the students in these schools. The motive of this is to provide coaching for the preparation for competitive examinations in engineering, medical, law etc.

Social Welfare Department has signed a three-year contract with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in order to provide technical and job-oriented education to the students of Ashram system schools. It benefitted around 30 teachers of 10 ATS.