UPSEE 2020: Online Application Process To Start Today

As per the official notification, online registration for UPSEE 2020 will begin from 27 January 2020 (i.e. today) at upsee.nic.in. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh (or AKTU / UPTU) has recently released an official notification for UPSEE 2020.

Step by step process to apply for UPSEE 2020 online:

One the link for UPSEE 2020 registration get activated, candidates can follow these steps for online registration

Open the official website i.e. upsee.nic.in

Open the online registration link for UPSEE 2020

Enter your details in the online application form

You will get new login credentials

Login using your new login credential

Complete the online registration process

Uploading the documents i.e. photograph, scanned copy of the signature etc

Pay the registration fee (or UPSEE 2020 application fee)

Verify complete details and submit

Save the filled registration form (in PDF) format for future reference

UPSEE 2020 Exam Date:

The tentative exam date for UPSEE 2020 is May 10, 2020. However, the complete details about the official UPSEE 2020 exam date will also be available in the information brochure of UPSEE 2020 (which we will provide here for download, shortly).

The state level entrance exams for Uttar Pradesh state are being conducted by Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The various courses offered under UPSEE are B.Tech, B.Arch, B. Pharm, Hotel Management, MCA, MBA, MAM, Fashion & Apparel Design Lateral entry for Fashion & Apparel Design etc.

