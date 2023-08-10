UPSMFAC Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To ANM, GNM, and Paramedical on upsmfac.org.in, Merit List

UPSMFAC ANM, GNM, Paramedical Result 2023 Released: The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) has declared the result for ANM, GNM, and Paramedical courses on their official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

The exam was conducted in June 2023 for 9212 posts.

UPSMFAC Result 2023

As per the latest update, Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) has released the result for Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), and Paramedical courses. Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) successfully conduct the exam for 9212 post for ANM, GNM and Paramedical courses in June 2023. The candidates need to fill in the month and year of the exam along with their roll number to check their results on UPSMF official website- www.upsmfac.org. The selected candidates will get salaries between 21000 to 69000.

UPSMFAC Result 2023 : Overview Name of Exam Nursing/Paramedical Examination Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Number of Posts 9212 Exam held in June 2023 Result Released 10 Aug 2023 Official Website www.upsmfac.org

Steps to Check UPSMFAC Result 2023

Candidates can check their UPSMFAC results online at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF). Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPSMFAC results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website -www.upsmfac.org

Step 2: Select the ‘Online Services’ segment

Step 3: Click on the result option

Step 4: Fill all the required details like- Month & Year of Examination and Candidate's Roll Number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference

UPSMFAC Result 2023 : Direct Links to Check

Check here the direct link for UPSMFAC Result 2023 for ANM, GNM, and Paramedical courses.