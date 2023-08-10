UPSMFAC Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To ANM, GNM, and Paramedical on upsmfac.org.in, Merit List

UPSMFAC 2023 Result Out: The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) has declared the result for Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), and Paramedical courses. The exam was conducted in June 2023 for 9212 posts. The candidates who appeared in this exam can check their results on UPSMF official website- www.upsmfac.org.
UPSMFAC Result 2023
|
UPSMFAC Result 2023 : Overview
|
Name of Exam
|
Nursing/Paramedical Examination
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty
|
Number of Posts
|
9212
|
Exam held in
|
June 2023
|
Result Released
|
10 Aug 2023
|
Official Website
|
www.upsmfac.org
Steps to Check UPSMFAC Result 2023
Candidates can check their UPSMFAC results online at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF). Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPSMFAC results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website -www.upsmfac.org
Step 2: Select the ‘Online Services’ segment
Step 3: Click on the result option
Step 4: Fill all the required details like- Month & Year of Examination and Candidate's Roll Number
Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference
UPSMFAC Result 2023: Direct Links to Check
Check here the direct link for UPSMFAC Result 2023 for ANM, GNM, and Paramedical courses.
|
UPSMFAC Result 2023