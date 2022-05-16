UPSSSC ASO ARO Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upsssc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the admit card for the post of Asst Statistical Officer (ASO) & Asst Research Officer (Statistics) on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Check download link here.

UPSSSC ASO ARO Admit Card 2022 : Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the written exam admit card for the post of Asst Statistical Officer (ASO) & Asst Research Officer (Statistics) on its official website. UPSSSC is to conduct the written exam for the above post on 22 May 2022. The Admit Card link is active for the Asst Statistical Officer (ASO) & Asst Research Officer (Statistics) exam on its official website-upsssc.gov.in.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Asst Statistical Officer (ASO) & Asst Research Officer (Statistics) against Advt No. 07-Exam/2019 can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

The UPSSSC Asst Statistical Officer (ASO) & Asst Research Officer (Statistics) is scheduled to be held on 22 May 2022 from 03.00 P.M.to 05.00 P.M. Candidates can get the details of the exam details including venue/exam centers on the Admit Card.

You can download the UPSSSC ASO ARO Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC ASO ARO Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'विज्ञापन संख्या-07-परीक्षा/2019, सहायक सांख्यकीय अधिकारी एवं सहायक शोध अधिकारी (सा०च०)प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा 2018 के अंतर्गत लिखित परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र जारी किए जाने के संबंध में you applied for.

Then, a login window will appear on the screen. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code, and click on see result. Then, UPSSSC Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download UPSSSC ASO ARO Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC ASO ARO Admit Card 2022



