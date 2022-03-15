UPSSSC Abkari Sipahi Result 2016 (Excise Constable) Announced @upsssc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Abkari Sipahi Result 2016 (Excise Constable): Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the results for Excise Constable (Abkari Sipahi) Recruitment Exam 2016. All those candidates who have appeared in the said examination can check the result from the official website upsssc.gov.in. A merit list of selected candidates has been released in pdf format. Candidates have to download the result file by visiting the homepage of the website.

How to Download UPSSSC Abkari Sipahi Result 2016 (Excise Constable)?

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads '15/03/2022 विज्ञापन संख्या-09(2)/2016, आबकारी सिपाही (सामान्य चयन)-2016 का अन्तिम चयन Visible upto : 09/04/2022' flashing on the homepage. The result of the recruitment exam will be displayed in pdf format on the result page. Download UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2016 (Abkari Sipahi) and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Abkari Sipahi Result 2016 (Excise Constable)

Candidates are required to keep a copy of the result with them as well. According to the released result, a total of 405 candidates have been selected out of which 203 candidates belong to unreserved, 85 are for SC, 8 are for ST and 109 belongs to the OBC category. Candidates can check their results by visiting the link given below