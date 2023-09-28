UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 OUT at upsssc.gov.in: 1697 Qualified For PET/PST, Know What's Next

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 Out: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Forest Guard result on its official website. Check the download link, cut off and others.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Forest Guard result on its official website. A total of 1697 candidates have been qualified for the next round for the Forest Guard posts. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Forest Guard posts can check the result available on the official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in.

You can download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023





UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 Notice



To download the UPSSSC Forest Guard result, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the Forest Guard result from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC Forest Guard upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage Click on the Click here to View Mains Examination Result Under the Advertisement 06-Exam/2022 'to the dashboard.

Step 3: Now a new result page will appear.

Step 4: Enter your registration number/Roll no. and Date of birth.

Step 5: Now click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download UPSSSC Forest Guard Result.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023: What's Next

After the announcement of results for the Forest Guard posts, now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next round which is Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). As per the selection process, candidates qualified in the written exam will have to PET/PST round for which the Commission will release details in due course of time.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023: Cut Off

The Commission has also uploaded the details of the category wise cut off for the Forest Guard posts on its official website. Candidates can check their category wise cut off fixed in the written exam for the Forest Guard post. As per the notice released, the Cut off General Category is 71-50, For Schedule Caste-66.25, ST-61.25, OBC-71.50 and EWS-71.50.

Pls check category wise cut off below