UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Download Master Question Paper & Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here

UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) has conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil) Main examination on 03 May 2026 and the provisional answer key on 04 May 2026. The objection portal was also opened for the candidates to raise objections and after the detailed scrutiny by the panel of experts appointed by the UPSSSC, the final revised answer key has been published on upsssc.gov.in. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download the final answer key and verify their responses and calculate their probable scores. The UPSSSC JE result will be released shortly by the commission. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the answer key and calculate their scores to gauge their chances of qualifying the examination.

The UPSSSC is going to fill a total of 4,612 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts through this recruitment drive. The final answer key has been released on 20 July and the candidates should calculate their scores to seek their chances of qualifying the exam. Check the highlights of the answer key in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Examination 2024 Advertisement No. 08/2023, 08/2024 No. of Vacancies 4612 Main Exam Date 03 May 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date 04 May 2026 Final Answer Key Release Date 20 July 2026 Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC JE examination held on 03 May 2026 and those who have raised objections against the provisional answer key, can now download the final answer key and cross verify their answers.