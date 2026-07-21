UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Download Master Question Paper & Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here
UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026: The UPSSSC has released the UPSSSC Junior Engineer (JE) Civil Final Answer Key on its official website, upsssc.gov.in on 20 July 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC JE (Civil) Main Examination can download the answer key pdf along with the master question paper through the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- UPSSSC JE (Civil) final answer key released on 20 July 2026.
- The Junior Engineer (Civil) Main exam was held on 03 May 2026.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,612 JE (Civil) posts.
UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) has conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil) Main examination on 03 May 2026 and the provisional answer key on 04 May 2026. The objection portal was also opened for the candidates to raise objections and after the detailed scrutiny by the panel of experts appointed by the UPSSSC, the final revised answer key has been published on upsssc.gov.in. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download the final answer key and verify their responses and calculate their probable scores. The UPSSSC JE result will be released shortly by the commission. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the answer key and calculate their scores to gauge their chances of qualifying the examination.
UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The UPSSSC is going to fill a total of 4,612 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts through this recruitment drive. The final answer key has been released on 20 July and the candidates should calculate their scores to seek their chances of qualifying the exam. Check the highlights of the answer key in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Examination 2024
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Advertisement No.
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08/2023, 08/2024
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No. of Vacancies
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4612
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Main Exam Date
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03 May 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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04 May 2026
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Final Answer Key Release Date
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20 July 2026
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC JE examination held on 03 May 2026 and those who have raised objections against the provisional answer key, can now download the final answer key and cross verify their answers.
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UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026
How to Download UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key 2026
To download the UPSSSC JE Final Answer Key, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Notice Board section and click on the “Advertisement No.-08-Exam/2024, Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Examination (P.A.P.-2023)/08 Revised Answer Key of the written examination held on 03-05-2026” link.
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The answer key pdf will open on your screen along with the master question paper set.
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Download it and verify your marked responses.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.