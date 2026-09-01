UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration Form Last Date Today: Apply Online at upsssc.gov.in
The UPSSSC PET 2026 application process will close today September 1. Candidates who have not applied can submit the form through the official website. Check this article for eligibility criteria, application fee, important dates, steps to apply and direct application link.
Key Points
- UPSSSC PET 2026 online application closes today, September 1, 2026.
- The application correction deadline is September 8, 2026.
- PET is a qualifying exam for Group B and C posts in Uttar Pradesh.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website today September 1, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their UPSSSC PET application form can complete the registration process through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is a qualifying examination conducted for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. The online application process started on August 3 2026. The deadline for making corrections to the UPSSSC PET 2026 application form is September 8, 2026.
In this article candidates can find important information related to the eligibility criteria, application fee, steps to apply and other key details as mentioned in the official notification.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Apply Link
UPSSSC has activated the application link for the UP PET Form 2026 on its official website. Candidates must keep all the documents ready including educational certificates, photographs, signatures and identity proof before starting the registration process. Check the direct apply link and official notification pdf of the UPSSSC PET 2026 Application form in the table below.
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UPSSSC PET 2026 Apply Link
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UPSSSC PET 2026 Official Notice PDF
UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Highlights
The UPSSSC PET official notification was released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on August 1, 2026. It was issued under Advertisement No 16-Exam/2026. Candidates are required to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before filling the UPSSSC PET application form. This is mandatory and applications will not be accepted without completing the OTR process. Check the key highlights below in the table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Posts
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Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant and others.
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Advt No
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16-Exam/2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 3, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 1, 2026
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Last Date for Application Correction
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September 8, 2026
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Form 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria at the time of submitting the online application forms of UP PET 2026. Check the detailed eligibility conditions given below.
Educational Qualification
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Must have passed Class 10 (High School) or equivalent examination from a recognized board.
Age Limit (As on July 1, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years while the maximum age is 40 years.
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Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved categories in accordance with the state government norms.
Steps to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Form
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application form
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Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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Complete the OTR process if not already done
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On the notification section click on the UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Link
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Log in with credentials generated during registration.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload relevant documents such as your photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online
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Review details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save the UP PET 2026 online form for future reference.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fees for the UP PET Form 2026. Check the category wise fee distribution in the table below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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Online Processing Fee
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Total Fee (Application Fee + Online Processing Fee)
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Unreserved (General)
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160.00
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25.00
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185.00
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Other Backward Class (OBC)
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160.00
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25.00
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185.00
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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70.00
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25.00
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95.00
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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70.00
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25.00
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95.00
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Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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------
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25.00
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25.00
For more details and official announcement related to the UPSSSC PET Form 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.