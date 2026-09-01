UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration Form Last Date Today: Apply Online at upsssc.gov.in

Key Points UPSSSC PET 2026 online application closes today, September 1, 2026.

The application correction deadline is September 8, 2026.

PET is a qualifying exam for Group B and C posts in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website today September 1, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their UPSSSC PET application form can complete the registration process through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is a qualifying examination conducted for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. The online application process started on August 3 2026. The deadline for making corrections to the UPSSSC PET 2026 application form is September 8, 2026. In this article candidates can find important information related to the eligibility criteria, application fee, steps to apply and other key details as mentioned in the official notification.

UPSSSC PET 2026 Apply Link UPSSSC has activated the application link for the UP PET Form 2026 on its official website. Candidates must keep all the documents ready including educational certificates, photographs, signatures and identity proof before starting the registration process. Check the direct apply link and official notification pdf of the UPSSSC PET 2026 Application form in the table below. UPSSSC PET 2026 Apply Link Click Here UPSSSC PET 2026 Official Notice PDF Click Here UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Highlights The UPSSSC PET official notification was released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on August 1, 2026. It was issued under Advertisement No 16-Exam/2026. Candidates are required to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before filling the UPSSSC PET application form. This is mandatory and applications will not be accepted without completing the OTR process. Check the key highlights below in the table.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 Posts Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant and others. Advt No 16-Exam/2026 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 3, 2026 Last Date to Apply September 1, 2026 Last Date for Application Correction September 8, 2026 Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC PET Form 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria at the time of submitting the online application forms of UP PET 2026. Check the detailed eligibility conditions given below. Educational Qualification Must have passed Class 10 (High School) or equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age Limit (As on July 1, 2026) The minimum age to apply is 18 years while the maximum age is 40 years.

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved categories in accordance with the state government norms. Steps to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Form Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application form Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Complete the OTR process if not already done

On the notification section click on the UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Link

Log in with credentials generated during registration.

Fill the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload relevant documents such as your photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees online

Review details once and then submit the application form.

Download and save the UP PET 2026 online form for future reference.