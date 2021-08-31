UPSSSC PET Answer Key Released @upsssc.gov.in, Submit Your Objection before 7 Sep, Download PDF Here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 PDF for Shift 1 and Shift 2 has been uploaded on Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) website - upsssc.gov.in. Download From Here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 Out: UPSSSC has finally released the PET Answer Key 2021 on Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) website - upsssc.gov.in. If you have appeared in UPSSSC PET Exam on 24 August 2021, you can download PET Answer Key through online mode from a PDF Link.

We have given the UPSSSC PET Answer Key Link below. You may download UP PET Answer Key for Shift 1 and Shift 2 through this link:

UPSSSC PET Answer Key Download Link PDF

In case you have any objection regarding the any answer then you raise objection on official website by login into your account using your Roll Number and Date of Birth. The last date for submitting UPSSSC PET Answer Key Objection is 07 September 2021.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in Click on ‘विज्ञापन संख्या-01-परीक्षा/2021, प्रारम्भिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2021 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 24-08-2021 को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा के मास्टर प्रश्नपत्र देखने तथा मास्टर प्रश्नपत्र के सापेक्ष जारी की गयी उत्तर कुंजी पर आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक (Click) करें’ Download UPSSSC Answer Key PDF Check the answer

UPSSSC PET shall be announced after analyzing all the objections on the official website. Those who clear the PET Exam 2021 shall be eligible to apply for varipus posts under UPSSSC. UP PET Score will be valid for one year.

UPSSSC had invited application for PET 2021 from 25 May 2021 to 21 June 2021. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam in two shifts. As per the candidates who have appeared in the exam, PET was of moderate level. Hence, we expect the high merit.

You are advised to keep visiting our website for latest updates regarding UPSSSC PET 2021.