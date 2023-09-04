UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 277 Posts notified, Check Eligibility

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released job notification for the 277 Stenographer posts on its official website. These positions are available in various departments including Irrigation and Water Resource, Agriculture department and others.
The application process for the major recruitment drive will commence from October 17, 2023 at the official website-www.upsssc.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application for these posts is November 6, 2023.
According to the details notice released, all those candidates who have appeared for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022 and having a scorecard can apply for these Stenographer Main examination. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and interview.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 : Vacancy Details
A total of 277 Stenographer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state.
UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 : Overview
|Organisation
|Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|Name of post
|Stenographer
|Number of posts
|277
|Application process
|Online
|Last date to apply online
|November 6, 2023
|Jobs type
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|upssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Intermediate pass or equivalent qualification with additional knowledge of Stenography/Typing as mentioned in the notification.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
- Applicants should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website upsssc.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link UPSSSC Stenographer recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, upload documents, cross check application form, pay application fee.
- Step 5: Now follow all the guidelines given on the link.
- Step 5: Printout of the same for future reference.