UPTET Result 2020 out @updeled.gov.in: Check directly here; 354703 candidates qualify

UPTET Result 2020 announced on 7 February 2020 @ updeled.gov.in. Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority declared the UPTET Result upbasiceduboard.gov.in stating that over 40 percent candidates have passed the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET). Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website. We have shared here the direct link on which candidates can check their result without any difficulty. Click on the link mentioned below and get to know your UPTET Result now. The UP Board will activate the result link soon. As per Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of Exam Regulatory Authority, a total of 354703 candidates have passed the UPTET 2019 exam.

Out of the total candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh TET exam, only 29.74% passed the UPTET Paper 1 and only 11.46% managed to pass in UPTET Paper 2. UPTET Paper 1 & Paper 2 were held on the same day on 8th January. Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1 and over 5 lakh appeared for Paper 2. Candidates who managed to obtain the UPTET minimum qualifying marks have been declared as passed. However, those who have failed in the UPTET 2019, should not lose hope, The UP Board will soon conduct the UPTET 2020 exam. So, know your result now by visiting the official website and decide your next move. UPTET qualify candidates will be awarded with the UPTET Certificate which is valid up to 7 years.

Before checking your UPTET Result on the link mentioned below, have a look at the key numbers of the UPTET 2019 exam such as number of candidates applied, number of candidates appeared for exam and the passing number.

UPTET Result 2020: Key Numbers

Event UPTET Paper 1 UPTET Paper 2 Total Number of Registered Candidates 1083016 573322 1656338 Number of Candidates who gave UPTET Exam 990744 523972 1514716 Passing Number of Candidates 294635 60068 354703 Passing Percentage 29.74% 11.46% 41.20%

How to check UPTET Result @updeled.gov.in?

Step I: Visit updeled.gov.in

Step II: Click on ‘UP TET’

Step III: Click on "UPTET Result"

Step IV: Enter required details

Step V: Submit & Download

Step VI: Take a print out

After checking your result of the UPTET 2019 exam, take a print out for future purpose and wait for the UPTET Certificate which will be released by February 29, 2020. The candidates who wish to apply for UP Teacher jobs can apply only after getting the UPTET Eligibility Certificate 2020. This Certificate is one of the key requirement for any teaching job in Uttar Pradesh. This Certificate is valid for 7 years.