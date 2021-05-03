UTET 2021 Results Declared @ukutet.com: Check Details

UTET 2021 Result: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the final result of the UTET 2021 Paper I & II. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result and the answer key for sets A, B, C, D of both the papers on the official website of UBSE. We have also given a direct link to download the result and official answer key.

As per reports, nearly 85,387 candidates had registered for the UTET of which 42817 aspirants applied for the first paper and a total of 39309 candidates appeared for the test. In UTET paper two, as many as of 42570 candidates registered while only 39180 candidates appeared for the test.

UTET 2021 Result: Steps to Download the result

Go to the official website of UBSE @ubse.uk.gov.in Click on the link “UTET (I & II) RESULT 2020”. On the new window, enter your registration number and password.

4. Your UTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for further reference

UTET 2021 Answer Key:

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) had released the official answer key of the UTET 2021 Paper I & II in the first week of April. Candidates who appeared for the exam were allowed to raise objections against any answer by April 15. To download the official UTET answer key refer to the following steps:

Visit the official website of UBSE @ubse.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ANSWER KEY OF UTET I & II -2020, SET-ABCD” Answer key is separately available for all sets for both papers. Download the PDF File. You can also click on the link mentioned below to access the answer keys:

Those who have qualified for this exam will be awarded a TET Eligibility certificate. Such candidates are eligible to apply for any Government or Private schools for the jobs of teachers.

