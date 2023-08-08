UK Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Check the detailed Chemistry Syllabus of Class 11 of Uttarakhand Board here. Download new syllabus of Chemistry to know chapter-wise topics and subtopics to prepare for UBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24.

UK Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) aims to provide students with a strong foundation in the fundamentals of chemistry, as well as an understanding of the different branches of chemistry. Students will get to learn about varied topics like structure of atoms, the properties of elements, the different types of chemical bonding, the states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, and organic chemistry. We have provided here the detailed syllabus for students to view and download in PDF. This syllabus not only mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered in the subject but also mentions the marking scheme according to which the annual examination will be conducted. Students will also get to know the details of practial and internal assessment by going through the syllabus. Check and download the complete syllabus below.

UBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Chemistry will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Chemistry quetsion paper in Uttarakhand Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks and students will be allowed to write their exam in 3 hours.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

S. No. Units Marks 1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 7 2. Structure of Atom 9 3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in 6 Properties 6 4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 7 5. Chemical Thermodynamics 9 6. Equilibrium 7 7. Redox Reactions 4 8. Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and 11 Techniques 11 9. Hydrocarbons 10 Total 70

Unit I: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

General Introduction: Importance and scope of Chemistry.

Nature of matter, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules.

Atomic and molecular masses, mole concept and molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formula, chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations based on stoichiometry.

Unit II: Structure of Atom

Discovery of Electron, Proton and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes and isobars.

Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations, Bohr's model and its limitations, concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light, de Broglie's relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, concept of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals, rules for filling electrons in orbitals - Aufbau principle, Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of atoms, stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.

Unit III: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Significance of classification, brief history of the development of periodic table, modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table, periodic trends in properties of elements -atomic radii, ionic radii, inert gas radii, Ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity, valency. Nomenclature of elements with atomic number greater than 100.

Unit IV: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis structure, polar character of covalent bond, covalent character of ionic bond, valence bond theory, resonance, geometry of covalent molecules, VSEPR theory, concept of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules, molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules(qualitative idea only), Hydrogen bond.

Unit V: Chemical Thermodynamics

Concepts of System and types of systems, surroundings, work, heat, energy, extensive and intensive properties, state functions.

First law of thermodynamics -internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity and specific heat, measurement of U and H, Hess's law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution. Second law of Thermodynamics (brief introduction)

Introduction of entropy as a state function, Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non-spontaneous processes, criteria for equilibrium.

Third law of thermodynamics (brief introduction).

Unit VI: Equilibrium

Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of mass action, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium - Le Chatelier's principle, ionic equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization, ionization of poly basic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea), buffer solution, Henderson Equation, solubility product, common ion effect (with illustrative examples).

Unit VII: Redox Reactions

Concept of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, balancing redox reactions, in terms of loss and gain of electrons and change in oxidation number, applications of redox reactions.

Unit VIII: Organic Chemistry -Some Basic Principles and Techniques

General introduction, methods of purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds. Electronic displacements in a covalent bond: inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyper conjugation. Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles, types of organic reactions.

Unit IX: Hydrocarbons

Classification of Hydrocarbons

Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:

Alkanes - Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane only), physical properties, chemical reactions including free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

Alkenes - Nomenclature, structure of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen halides (Markovnikov's addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.

Alkynes - Nomenclature, structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of - hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

Aromatic Hydrocarbons:

Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity, chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of functional group in monosubstituted benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.

PRACTICALS

PRACTICAL SYLLABUS

Micro-chemical methods are available for several of the practical experiments, wherever

possible such techniques should be used.

A. Basic Laboratory Techniques

Cutting glass tube and glass rod Bending a glass tube Drawing out a glass jet Boring a cork

B. Characterization and Purification of Chemical Substances

Determination of melting point of an organic compound. Determination of boiling point of an organic compound. Crystallization of impure sample of any one of the following: Alum, Copper Sulphate, Benzoic Acid.

C. Experiments based on pH

a) Any one of the following experiments:

Determination of pH of some solutions obtained from fruit juices, solution of known and varied concentrations of acids, bases and salts using pH paper or universal indicator.

Comparing the pH of solutions of strong and weak acids of same concentration. Study the pH change in the titration of a strong base using universal indicator.

b) Study the pH change by common-ion in case of weak acids and weak bases.

D. Chemical Equilibrium

One of the following experiments:

a) Study the shift in equilibrium between ferric ions and thiocyanate ions by increasing/decreasing the concentration of either of the ions.

b) Study the shift in equilibrium between [Co(H 2 O) 6 ]2+and chloride ions by changing the concentration of either of the ions.

E. Quantitative Estimation

Using a mechanical balance/electronic balance. ii. Determination of strength of a given solution of Sodium hydroxide by titrating it against standard solution of Oxalic acid. Preparation of standard solution of Sodium carbonate. Determination of strength of a given solution of hydrochloric acid by titrating it against standard Sodium Carbonate solution.

F. Qualitative Analysis

a) Determination of one anion and one cation in a given salt Cations Pb2+, Cu2+, As3+, Al3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Ni2+, Zn2+, Co2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4+

Anions – CO 3 2- , S2-, NO2- , SO 3 2-, SO 4 2-, NO 3 - , Cl- , Br-, I-, PO 4 3-, CH 3 COO-

(Note: Insoluble salts excluded)

Detection of -Nitrogen, Sulphur, Chlorine in organic compounds.

c) PROJECTS

Scientific investigations involving laboratory testing and collecting information from other sources.

A few suggested Projects

Checking the bacterial contamination in drinking water by testing sulphide ion

Study of the methods of purification of water

Testing the hardness, presence of Iron, Fluoride, Chloride, etc., depending upon the regional variation in drinking water and study of causes of presence of these ions above permissible limit (if any).

Investigation of the foaming capacity of different washing soaps and the effect of addition of Sodium carbonate on it

Study the acidity of different samples of tea leaves.

Determination of the rate of evaporation of different liquids Study the effect of acids and bases on the tensile strength of fibers.

Study of acidity of fruit and vegetable juices.

Note: Any other investigatory project, which involves about 10 periods of work, can be chosen with

the approval of the teacher.

Prescribed Book:

1.Chemistry Part – I, Class-XI, Published by NCERT.

2.Chemistry Part – II, Class-XI, Published by NCERT.

Download PDF copy of Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus fom the following link:

UBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

