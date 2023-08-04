Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Subject-Wise PDF

UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: The latest syllabus of all subjects of Uttarakhand Board Class 11 ia provided here. Download PDF of subject-wise curriculum to know course content, marks distribution and exam pattern for 2023-24.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Syllabus: Knowledge of the latest syllabus is quite essential as it helps students stay on track and plan their studies more effectively. It ensures that students are learning the most up-to-date information. They are also able to identify areas which need more attention. Thus for optimum performance in exams, students must refer to the latest and updated syllabus only. In this article, we have brought the latest syllabus of Uttarakhand Board Class 11. The subject-wise syllabus for UBSE Class 11th for the session 2023-24 has been released on the board’s official website, ubse.uk.gov.in . The UBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 outlines the topics and chapters students must study in each subject. The syllabus is designed to provide students with a broad and balanced education that will prepare them for higher studies. It covers a wide range of topics and includes both theoretical and practical content.

With this article, students will be able to get the PDF download of the syllabus of all subjects of UK Board Class 11 from their respective links provided below in a tabulated format. Students must refer to this latest syllabus to avoid wasting time on any irrelevant topic which is no more a part of the new curriculum. With the latest syllabus, they will get to know

Subject-wise and chapter-wise topics prescribed for 2023-24

Marking scheme

Criteria of internal assessment

Details of practical and project work

Exam pattern

Check the latest syllabus below:

To check the syllabus of the remaining subjects, click here .

