UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the detailed Political Science Syllabus of Uttarakhand Board Class 11 to know chapter-wise topics and marks distribution for Annual Exam 2023-24.

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Political Science Syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). The syllabus gives detailes of the course content and exam pattern for Political Science. Knowledge of the full syllabus is quite essential for students to understand the course structure and plan their exam preparations accordingly. We have provided here the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Political Science for the session 2023-24. This syllabus mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered in the subject along with the details of internal assessment. You will also get to know the marking scheme according to which the annual examination will be conducted. Check and download the complete syllabus below.

UBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Political Science will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Political Science Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Political Science (Code - 121) Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks Allotted 1 Constitution: Why and How? 8 2 Rights in the Indian Constitution 3 Election and Representation 6 4 Executive 2 5 Legislature 6 Judiciary 7 Federalism 6 8 Local Governments 4 9 Constitution as a Living Document 10 The Philosophy of the Constitution 4 Marks allotted to Indian Constitution at Work 40 1 Political Theory: An Introduction 4 2 Freedom 12 3 Equality 4 Social Justice 6 5 Rights 4 6 Citizenship 7 Nationalism 8 8 Secularism 6 Marks allotted for Political Theory 40 Total 80

COURSE CONTENT

Chapter No. and Name

1.Constitution: Why and How?

a) Why do we need a Constitution?

Constitution allows coordination and assurance

Specification of decision- making powers

Limitations on the powers of government

Aspirations and goals of a society

Fundamental identity of a people

b) The authority of a Constitution

Mode of promulgation

The substantive provisions of a constitution

Balanced institutionalDesign

c) How was the Indian Constitution made?

Composition of the Constituent Assembly

Procedures

Inheritance of the nationalist movement

Institutional arrangements

d) Provisions adapted from Constitutions of different countries

2.Rights in the IndianConstitution

a) The importance of rights

Bill of Rights

b) Fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution

Right to Equality

Right to Freedom

Right against Exploitation

Right to Freedom of Religion

Cultural and Educational Rights

Right to Constitutional Remedies

c) Directive principles of state policy

what do the directive principles contain?

d) Relationship between fundamental rights and directive principles

3.Election and Representation

a) Elections and democracy

b) Election system in India

First Past the Post System

Proportional Representation

c) Why did India adopt the FPTP system?

d) Reservation of constituencies

e) Free and fair elections

Universal franchise and right to contest

Independent Election Commission

f) Electoral Reforms

4.Executive

a) What is an executive?

b) What are the different types of executives?

c) Parliamentary executive in India

Power and position of President

Discretionary Powers of the President

d) Prime Minister and Council of ministers

e) Permanent Executive: Bureaucracy

5.Legislature

a) Why do we need a parliament?

b) Why do we need two houses of parliament?

Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha

c) What does the parliament do?

Powers of Rajya Sabha

Download the FULL Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Political Science Syllabus in PDF fom the following link:

