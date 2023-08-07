Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The detailed syllabus of Class 11 Mathematics by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) can be obtained from this article. Download the complete syllabus to know the course content and examination scheme.

UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus for the current academic session covers a wide range of topics, including sets and functions, algebra, coordinate geometry, calculus, statistics, and probability. The syllabus is designed to give students a strong foundation in Mathematics, which would help them in performing well in their yearly exams and also do better in their higher classes. The syllabus outlines the detailed list of topics to be covered in the subject. It also mentions marking scheme for theory as well as for internal assessment. The syllabus is divided into 17 chapters, each of which covers a specific topic. All these chapters are arranged in a logical order so that students can build on their knowledge as they progress through the syllabus. With this article, you will be able to check and download the complete syllabus in PDF.

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Maths will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Maths question paper in Uttarakhand Board Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks with 3 hours’ exam writing time.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

No. Units Marks I. Sets and Functions 23 II. Algebra 25 III. Coordinate Geometry 12 IV. Calculus 08 V. Statistics and Probability 12 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20

Unit-I: Sets and Functions

1. Sets

Sets and their representations, Empty set, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of a set of real numbers especially intervals (with notations). Universal set. Venn diagrams. Union and Intersection of sets. Difference of sets. Complement of a set. Properties of Complement.

2. Relations & Functions

Ordered pairs. Cartesian product of sets. Number of elements in the Cartesian product of two finite sets. Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (upto R x R x R).Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation. Function as a special type of relation. Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function. Real valued functions, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs. Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions.

3. Trigonometric Functions

Positive and negative angles. Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another. Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle. Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x. Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and range of trigonometric functions and their graphs. Expressing sin (x±y) and cos (x±y) in terms of sinx, siny, cosx & cosy and their simple applications. Deducing identities like the following:

Unit-II: Algebra

1. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Need for complex numbers, especially √−1, to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations. Algebraic properties of complex numbers. Argand plane

2. Linear Inequalities

Linear inequalities. Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line.

3. Permutations and Combinations

Fundamental principle of counting. Factorial n. (n!) Permutations and combinations, derivation of Formulae for nP r and nC r and their connections, simple applications.

4. Binomial Theorem

Historical perspective, statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices. Pascal’s triangle, simple applications.

5. Sequence and Series

Sequence and Series. Arithmetic Mean (A.M.) Geometric Progression (G.P.), general term of a G.P., sum of n terms of a G.P., infinite G.P. and its sum, geometric mean (G.M.), relation between A.M. and G.M.

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry

1. Straight Lines

Brief recall of two dimensional geometry from earlier classes. Slope of a line and angle between two lines. Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point-slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form, Distance of a point from a line.

2. Conic Sections

Sections of a cone: circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point, a straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section. Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Standard equation of a circle.

3. Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry

Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions. Coordinates of a point. Distance between two points.

Unit-IV: Calculus

1. Limits and Derivatives

Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and geometrically. Intuitive idea of limit. Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. Definition of derivative relate it to scope of tangent of the curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions. Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions.

Unit-V Statistics and Probability

1. Statistics

Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data.

2. Probability

Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events, Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes. Probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events.

Internal Assessment - 20 Marks

Prescribed Book:

Mathematics Textbook for Class XI, NCERT Publications

Download PDF copy of Class 11th Maths UBSE Syllabus fom the following link:

UBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

