UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: Check the latest Syllabus of Class 11 English prescribed by Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Know the course content and marks distribution. Download PDF of the full syllabus here.

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)’s Class 11 English syllabus is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in English language and literature. The syllabus has been designed with a framework that would help in developing the writing and critical thinking skills of students. This syllabus mentions the topics prescribed by the board to prepare for the 2023-24 exam. It also mentions the marking scheme, exam pattern and details of internal assessment. We have provided here the full syllabus for students to view and download in PDF.

UBSE Class 11 English (Code No. 103) Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 English will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 English Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks and of 3 hours duration.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24

Section Marks A - Reading Skills 26 B - Grammar and Creative Writing Skills 23 C - Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text 31

Check the course content below:

Section A – 26 Marks

Reading Skills

Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passages (10+8=18 Marks)

1.One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and vocabulary. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary.

2.One unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc.to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation.

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 600-750.

Only Multiple Choice Questions will be asked .

3.Note Making and Summarization based on a passage of approximately 200-250 words.

i.Note Making: l Title: 1 l Numbering and indenting: 1 l Key/glossary: 1 l Notes: 2 5 Marks ii.Summary (up to 50 words): l Content: 2 l Expression: 1 3 Marks

Section B – 23 Marks

Grammar and Creative Writing Skills

II.Grammar 4.Questions on Gap filling (Tenses, Clauses) 5.Questions on re-ordering/transformation of sentences (Total seven questions to be done out of the eight given Question N0 5 will be of MCQ type). 7 Marks III Creative Writing Skills 6.Short writing task – Classified Advertisements, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered (3 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression : 1) 7.Short writing task –Poster up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered.(3 marks:Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression :1) 8.Long Writing task: Speech in 120-150 words based on verbal / visual cues related to contemporary / age-appropriate topic. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2) 9.Long Writing Task: Debate based on visual/verbal inputs in 120-150 words, thematically related to contemporary, topical issues. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2) 16 Marks

Section C – 31 Marks

Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text

This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and extrapolation beyond the text.

10. One Poetry extract out of two, from the book Hornbill, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and appreciation. (3x1=3 Marks) 11. One Prose extract out of two, from the book Hornbill, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and appreciation. (3x1=3 Marks) 12. One prose extract out of two, from the book Snapshots, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and appreciation. (4x1=4 Marks) 13. Two Short answer type questions (one from Prose and one from Poetry, from the book Hornbill), out of four, to be answered in 40-50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (3x2=6 Marks) 14. One Short answer type question, from the book Snapshots, to be answered in 40- 50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking.One out of two questions to be done. (3x1=3 Marks) 15. One Long answer type question, from Prose/Poetry of Hornbill, to be answered in 120- 150 words. Questions can be based on incident / theme / passage / extract / event, as reference points to assess extrapolation beyond and across the text. The question will elicit analytical and evaluative response from the student. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x6=6 Marks) 16. One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Snapshots, to be answered in 120-150 words, to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide analytical and evaluative responses, using incidents, events, themes, as reference points. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x6=6 Marks)

Internal Assessment - 20 Marks

