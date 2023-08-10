Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download Syllabus for Theory & Practical Here!

UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Check the Class 11th Physics Syllabus released by Uttarakhand Board of School Education here. Download PDF of the latest syllabus and check course content, exam pattern and practical details.

UBSE Syllabus of Class 11 Physics: Knowledge of the latest UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus is quite essential for students to know the course content and get an idea of what is required to be prepared for the exams. By studying this syllabus, students can ensure that they are well-prepared for the exam and have a good chance of doing well. The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 discusses the chapter-wise topics and marks distribution prescribed for the current academic session. In addition to this, the syllabus also mentions details of the practical examination and internal assessment for UBSE Class 11 Physics for the current academic session.

Major details to check in the UBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus include:

Names of units and chapter-wise topics

Marking scheme

Weighatage of theory and practical

Criteria of internal assessment

List of experiments and activities to be conducted

Students can check and download the PDF copy of syllabus from the link mentioned in this article.

UBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical 25 marks Internal Assessment 05 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics question paper in Uttarakhand Board Exam 2024 will be for 70 marks and students will be allowed to write their exam in 3 hours.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics (Code 129) Syllabus 2023-24

Unit–I Physical World and Measurement Chapter–1: Units and Measurements 23 Unit-II Kinematics Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane Unit–III Laws of Motion Chapter–4: Laws of Motion Unit–IV Work, Energy and Power Chapter–5: Work, Energy and Power 17 Unit–V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion Unit-VI Gravitation Chapter–7: Gravitation Unit–VII Properties of Bulk Matter Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter 20 Unit–VIII Thermodynamics Chapter–11: Thermodynamics Unit–IX Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory Unit–X Oscillations and Waves Chapter–13: Oscillations Chapter–14: Waves 10 Total 70

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement

Chapter–1: Units and Measurements

Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.

Unit II: Kinematics

Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line

Frame of reference, Motion in a straight line, Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and nonuniform motion, and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment).

Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane

Scalar and vector quantities; position and displacement vectors, general vectors and their notations; equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane, rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors.

Motion in a plane, cases of uniform velocity and uniform accelerationprojectile motion, uniform circular motion.

Unit III: Laws of Motion

Chapter–4: Laws of Motion

Intuitive concept of force, Inertia, Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion.

Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications.

Equilibrium of concurrent forces, Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication.

Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road).

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power

Chapter–5: Work, Energy and Power

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, workenergy theorem, power.

Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: non-conservative forces, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and Centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod.

Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications.

Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).

Unit VI: Gravitation

Chapter–7: Gravitation

Kepler's laws of planetary motion, universal law of gravitation.

Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth.

Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape speed, orbital velocity of a satellite.

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter

Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Elasticity, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only), Poisson's ratio; elastic energy.

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure.

Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its simple applications.

Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.

Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter

Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv - calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity.

Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, qualitative ideas of Blackbody radiation, Wein's displacement Law, Stefan's law .

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics

Chapter–11: Thermodynamics

Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics, Second law of thermodynamics: gaseous state of matter, change of condition of gaseous state -isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes.

Unit IX:Behavior of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas.

Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves

Chapter–13: Oscillations

Periodic motion - time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions and their applications.

Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equations of motion; phase; oscillations of a loaded spring- restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum derivation of expression for its time period.

Chapter–14: Waves

Wave motion: Transverse and longitudinal waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats.

PRACTICALS

The record, to be submitted by the students, at the time of their annual examination, has to include:

Record of at least 8 Experiments [with 4 from each section], to be performed by the students.

Record of at least 6 Activities [with 3 each from section A and section B], to be performed by the students.

Report of the project carried out by the students.

EVALUATION SCHEME

To check the complete syllabus, download it fom the following link:

