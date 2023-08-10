Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download Syllabus for Theory & Practical Here!

UBSE Syllabus of Class 11 Physics: Knowledge of the latest UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus is quite essential for students to know the course content and get an idea of what is required to be prepared for the exams. By studying this syllabus, students can ensure that they are well-prepared for the exam and have a good chance of doing well. The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 discusses the chapter-wise topics and marks distribution prescribed for the current academic session. In addition to this, the syllabus also mentions details of the practical examination and internal assessment for UBSE Class 11 Physics for the current academic session.
Major details to check in the UBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus include:
- Names of units and chapter-wise topics
- Marking scheme
- Weighatage of theory and practical
- Criteria of internal assessment
- List of experiments and activities to be conducted
Students can check and download the PDF copy of syllabus from the link mentioned in this article.
UBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24
Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics will be as follows:
|
Theory Paper
|
70 marks
|
Practical
|
25 marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
05 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics question paper in Uttarakhand Board Exam 2024 will be for 70 marks and students will be allowed to write their exam in 3 hours.
Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Physics (Code 129) Syllabus 2023-24
|
Unit–I Physical World and Measurement
Chapter–1: Units and Measurements
|
23
|
Unit-II Kinematics
Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line
Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane
|
Unit–III Laws of Motion
Chapter–4: Laws of Motion
|
Unit–IV Work, Energy and Power
Chapter–5: Work, Energy and Power
|
17
|
Unit–V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid
Body
Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
Unit-VI Gravitation
Chapter–7: Gravitation
|
Unit–VII Properties of Bulk Matter
Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
20
|
Unit–VIII Thermodynamics
Chapter–11: Thermodynamics
|
Unit–IX Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory
|
Unit–X Oscillations and Waves
Chapter–13: Oscillations
Chapter–14: Waves
|
10
|
Total
|
70
Unit I: Physical World and Measurement
Chapter–1: Units and Measurements
Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.
Unit II: Kinematics
Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line
Frame of reference, Motion in a straight line, Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and nonuniform motion, and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment).
Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane
Scalar and vector quantities; position and displacement vectors, general vectors and their notations; equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane, rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors.
Motion in a plane, cases of uniform velocity and uniform accelerationprojectile motion, uniform circular motion.
Unit III: Laws of Motion
Chapter–4: Laws of Motion
Intuitive concept of force, Inertia, Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion.
Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications.
Equilibrium of concurrent forces, Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication.
Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road).
Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power
Chapter–5: Work, Energy and Power
Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, workenergy theorem, power.
Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: non-conservative forces, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.
Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and Centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod.
Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications.
Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.
Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).
Unit VI: Gravitation
Chapter–7: Gravitation
Kepler's laws of planetary motion, universal law of gravitation.
Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth.
Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape speed, orbital velocity of a satellite.
Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter
Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids
Elasticity, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only), Poisson's ratio; elastic energy.
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure.
Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its simple applications.
Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.
Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter
Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv - calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity.
Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, qualitative ideas of Blackbody radiation, Wein's displacement Law, Stefan's law .
Unit VIII: Thermodynamics
Chapter–11: Thermodynamics
Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics, Second law of thermodynamics: gaseous state of matter, change of condition of gaseous state -isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes.
Unit IX:Behavior of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory
Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas.
Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.
Unit X: Oscillations and Waves
Chapter–13: Oscillations
Periodic motion - time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions and their applications.
Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equations of motion; phase; oscillations of a loaded spring- restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum derivation of expression for its time period.
Chapter–14: Waves
Wave motion: Transverse and longitudinal waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats.
PRACTICALS
The record, to be submitted by the students, at the time of their annual examination, has to include:
- Record of at least 8 Experiments [with 4 from each section], to be performed by the students.
- Record of at least 6 Activities [with 3 each from section A and section B], to be performed by the students.
- Report of the project carried out by the students.
EVALUATION SCHEME
To check the complete syllabus, download it fom the following link:
|
