Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UK Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Home Science teaches students important life skills such as decision-making, problem-solving, and teamwork. These skills are essential for success in school, work, and life. UBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus includes topics that help students develop such essential skills. Students will be able to check the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Home Science here. The syllabus mentions the names of units and topics to be covered for the 2023-24 session. It also reveals the marking scheme for theory and practical examinations. Get PDF of the complete syllabus here and use it to plan your studies and exam preparations effectively.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Home Science will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Home Science Question Paper 2024 will be for 70 marks with 3 hours exam writing time.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Home Science (Code - 113) Syllabus 2023-24

No. Unit Marks 1 Introduction to Home Science 02 2 Understanding oneself: Adolescence 20 3 Understanding oneself: Adolescence 15 4 Childhood 15 5 Adulthood 18 Total 70 Practical 30 Grand Total 100

UNIT I: INTRODUCTION TO HOME SCIENCE

➤ What is Home Science

➤ Areas of Home Science

➤ Home Science is important for both boys and girls

➤ Career options of Home Science

UNIT II: UNDERSTANDING ONESELF: ADOLESCENCE

Unit II focus on the stage of adolescence – the stage of life to which you belong at present. This unit deals with understanding your own self in terms of yourpersonal and social identity, your nutritional and health requirements,management of basic resources of time and space, fabrics around you, and yourcommunication skills. The last chapter of the unit situates the adolescent in the context of the family and larger society, thereby linking it to the next unit that deals with the individual in relation to her/his family, school, community and society.

CHAPTER: UNDERSTANDING THE SELF

➤What is Self?

Personal dimension

Social dimension

Self- concept

Self esteem

➤What is Identity?

Personal identity

Social identity

➤Self during Infancy: characteristics

➤Self during early childhood: characteristics

➤Self during middle childhood: characteristics

➤Self during adolescence: characteristics

Identity development

Identity crisis

Real vs Ideal self

➤Influences on identity

Developing a sense of self and identity

Influences on formation of identity

Biological and physical changes

Socio-cultural context

Emotional changes

Cognitive changes

CHAPTER: FOOD, NUTRITION, HEALTH AND FITNESS

➤Introduction

➤Definition of

Food

Nutrition

Nutrients

➤Balanced diet

Definition

RDA

➤Health and Fitness

➤Using Basic food Groups for planning Balanced Diets

Food guide pyramid.

➤Vegetarian food Guide

➤Dietary patterns in Adolescence

Irregular meals and skipping meals

Snacking

Fast foods

Dieting

➤Modifying diet related behaviour

Diet journal

Exercise

Substance use and abuse

Healthy eating habits

Snacks

Drinking water

➤Factors influencing eating behaviour

➤Eating disorders at adolescence

➤Key terms and their meaning

To check the complete UBSE Class 11th Home Science Syllabus, download its PDF fom the following link:

