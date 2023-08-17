UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The detailed Geography Syllabus of Uttarakhand Board Class 11 is available here. Download the full syllabus to check chapter-wise topics and marks distribution for Annual Exam 2023-24.

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Geography Syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the physical geography of the Earth and the Indian physical environment. The syllabus is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). Knowledge of the full syllabus is quite essential for students to understand the course structure and plan their studies according to the marking scheme mentioned in it. We have provided here the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Geography for the session 2023-24 which you may view and download in PDF. This syllabus not only mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered in the subject along with the map items and practical details. You will also get to know the marking scheme according to which the annual examination will be conducted. Check and download the complete syllabus below.

UBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical Work 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.

Also Check: Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography (Code - 111) Syllabus 2023-24

Unitwise Marks Distribution

Part A. Fundamentals of Physical Geography 35 (Marks) Unit-1: Geography as a discipline 03 Unit-2: The Earth 09 Unit-3: Landforms 06 Unit-4: Climate 08 Unit-5: Water (Oceans) 04 Unit-6: Life on the Earth Map Work 05 Part B. India- Physical Environment 35 (Marks) Unit-7: Introduction 05 Unit-8: Physiography 13 Unit-9: Climate, vegetation and soil 12 Unit-10: Natural hazards and Disasters:Causes Consequences and -- Management -- Map Work 05

Detailed Syllabus

Part A. Fundamentals of Physical Geography

Unit-1: Geography as a Discipline

Unit-2: The Earth

The Origin and Evaluation of Earth

Interior of the Earth

Distribution of Oceans and Continents

Unit-3: Landforms

Geographic Processes

Landform and their Evolution

Unit-4: Climate

Composition and Structure of Atmosphere

Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature

Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems

Water in the Atmosphere

World Climate and Climate Change ( To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and Presentation)

Unit-5: Water (Oceans)

Water(Oceans)

Movements of Ocean Water

Unit-6: Life on the Earth

Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)

Map Work - 05 Marks

Part B. India- Physical Environment

Unit-7: Introduction

India Location

Unit-8: Physiography

Structure and Physiography

Drainage System

Unit-9: Climate, vegetation and soil

Climate

Natural Vegetation

Unit-10: Natural Hazards and Disasters:Causes Consequences and --

Management

Map Work - 05 Marks

Part C. Practical Work - 30 Marks

Practical Work

Map Items for locating and labeling on outline political world map

Chapter Name Map Work Distribution of oceans and continents Political Map of all Continents of the world.

Major Oceans of the world: Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Southern Ocean.

Major lithospheric plates and Minor lithospheric plates, Ring of fire (Pacific Ocean), MidAtlantic Ridge. Atmospheric Circulations and weather Systems Major Hot Deserts of the world: Mojave Desert- Nevada, US

Patagonian Desert- Argentina

Sahara- Africa

Gobi Desert- Mongolia, Asia

Thar desert- India

Great Victoria desert- Australia Water(Oceans) Major Seas

Black sea

Baltic sea

Caspian Sea

Mediterranean Sea

North Sea

Red sea

Bay of Fundy (Canada)-Famous for the highest tides in the world Movements of Ocean Water OCEAN CURRENTS-Cold currents Humboldt c.

California c.

Falkland c.

Canaries c.

West Australian c.

Oyashio c.

Labrador c. Warm currents Alaska c.

Brazilian c.

Aughlas c.

Kuroshio c.

Gulf stream c. Biodiversity and Conservation Ecological hotspots Eastern Himalaya, India

Western ghats, India

Indonesia, Asia

Eastern Madagascar, Africa

Upper Guinean forests, Africa

Atlantic forest, Brazil

Tropical Andes

Download PDF copy of the FULL Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Geography Syllabus fom the following link:

Prescribed Books:

1. Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT

2. India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT

3. Practical Work in Geography Part I, Class XI, Published by NCERT

Note:

1. The above textbooks are also available in Hindi medium.

2. Kindly refer to the latest editions of all NCERT Textbooks.

Related: