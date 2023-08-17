UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Geography Syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the physical geography of the Earth and the Indian physical environment. The syllabus is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). Knowledge of the full syllabus is quite essential for students to understand the course structure and plan their studies according to the marking scheme mentioned in it. We have provided here the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Geography for the session 2023-24 which you may view and download in PDF. This syllabus not only mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered in the subject along with the map items and practical details. You will also get to know the marking scheme according to which the annual examination will be conducted. Check and download the complete syllabus below.
UBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24
Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography will be as follows:
|
Theory Paper
|
70 marks
|
Practical Work
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.
Also Check: Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects
Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography (Code - 111) Syllabus 2023-24
Unitwise Marks Distribution
|
Part A. Fundamentals of Physical Geography
|
35 (Marks)
|
Unit-1: Geography as a discipline
|
03
|
Unit-2: The Earth
|
09
|
Unit-3: Landforms
|
06
|
Unit-4: Climate
|
08
|
Unit-5: Water (Oceans)
|
04
|
Unit-6: Life on the Earth
|
|
Map Work
|
05
|
Part B. India- Physical Environment
|
35 (Marks)
|
Unit-7: Introduction
|
05
|
Unit-8: Physiography
|
13
|
Unit-9: Climate, vegetation and soil
|
12
|
Unit-10: Natural hazards and Disasters:Causes Consequences and -- Management
|
--
|
Map Work
|
05
Detailed Syllabus
Part A. Fundamentals of Physical Geography
Unit-1: Geography as a Discipline
Unit-2: The Earth
- The Origin and Evaluation of Earth
- Interior of the Earth
- Distribution of Oceans and Continents
Unit-3: Landforms
- Geographic Processes
- Landform and their Evolution
Unit-4: Climate
- Composition and Structure of Atmosphere
- Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature
- Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems
- Water in the Atmosphere
- World Climate and Climate Change ( To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and Presentation)
Unit-5: Water (Oceans)
- Water(Oceans)
- Movements of Ocean Water
Unit-6: Life on the Earth
- Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
Map Work - 05 Marks
Part B. India- Physical Environment
Unit-7: Introduction
- India Location
Unit-8: Physiography
- Structure and Physiography
- Drainage System
Unit-9: Climate, vegetation and soil
- Climate
- Natural Vegetation
Unit-10: Natural Hazards and Disasters:Causes Consequences and --
- Management
Map Work - 05 Marks
Part C. Practical Work - 30 Marks
Practical Work
Map Items for locating and labeling on outline political world map
|
Chapter Name
|
Map Work
|
Distribution of
oceans and
continents
|
|
Atmospheric
Circulations and
weather Systems
|
Major Hot Deserts of the world:
|
Water(Oceans)
|
|
Movements of Ocean Water
|
OCEAN CURRENTS-Cold currents
Warm currents
|
Biodiversity and Conservation
|
Ecological hotspots
Download PDF copy of the FULL Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Geography Syllabus fom the following link:
|
UBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)
Prescribed Books:
1. Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT
2. India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT
3. Practical Work in Geography Part I, Class XI, Published by NCERT
Note:
1. The above textbooks are also available in Hindi medium.
2. Kindly refer to the latest editions of all NCERT Textbooks.
Related: