UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Geography Syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the physical geography of the Earth and the Indian physical environment. The syllabus is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). Knowledge of the full syllabus is quite essential for students to understand the course structure and plan their studies according to the marking scheme mentioned in it. We have provided here the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Geography for the session 2023-24 which you may view and download in PDF. This syllabus not only mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered in the subject along with the map items and practical details. You will also get to know the marking scheme according to which the annual examination will be conducted. Check and download the complete syllabus below.

UBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography will be as follows:

Theory Paper

70 marks

Practical Work

30 Marks

Total

100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.

Also Check: Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Geography (Code - 111) Syllabus 2023-24

Unitwise Marks Distribution

Part A. Fundamentals of Physical Geography

35 (Marks)

Unit-1: Geography as a discipline

03

Unit-2: The Earth

09

Unit-3: Landforms

06

Unit-4: Climate

08

Unit-5: Water (Oceans)

04

Unit-6: Life on the Earth

 

Map Work

05

Part B. India- Physical Environment

35 (Marks)

Unit-7: Introduction

05

Unit-8: Physiography

13

Unit-9: Climate, vegetation and soil

12

Unit-10: Natural hazards and Disasters:Causes Consequences and -- Management

--

Map Work

05

Detailed Syllabus

Part A. Fundamentals of Physical Geography

Unit-1: Geography as a Discipline

Unit-2: The Earth

  • The Origin and Evaluation of Earth
  • Interior of the Earth
  • Distribution of Oceans and Continents

Unit-3: Landforms

  • Geographic Processes
  • Landform and their Evolution

Unit-4: Climate

  • Composition and Structure of Atmosphere
  • Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature
  • Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems
  • Water in the Atmosphere
  • World Climate and Climate Change ( To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and Presentation)

Unit-5: Water (Oceans)

  • Water(Oceans)
  • Movements of Ocean Water

Unit-6: Life on the Earth

  • Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)

Map Work - 05 Marks

Part B. India- Physical Environment

Unit-7: Introduction

  • India Location

Unit-8: Physiography

  • Structure and Physiography
  • Drainage System

Unit-9: Climate, vegetation and soil

  • Climate
  • Natural Vegetation

Unit-10: Natural Hazards and Disasters:Causes Consequences and --

  • Management

Map Work - 05 Marks

Part C. Practical Work - 30 Marks

Practical Work

Map Items for locating and labeling on outline political world map

Chapter Name

Map Work

Distribution of

oceans and

continents

  • Political Map of all Continents of the world.
  • Major Oceans of the world: Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Southern Ocean.
  • Major lithospheric plates and Minor lithospheric plates, Ring of fire (Pacific Ocean), MidAtlantic Ridge.

Atmospheric

Circulations and

weather Systems

Major Hot Deserts of the world:

  • Mojave Desert- Nevada, US
  • Patagonian Desert- Argentina
  • Sahara- Africa
  • Gobi Desert- Mongolia, Asia
  • Thar desert- India
  • Great Victoria desert- Australia

Water(Oceans)
  • Major Seas
  • Black sea
  • Baltic sea
  • Caspian Sea
  • Mediterranean Sea
  • North Sea
  • Red sea
  • Bay of Fundy (Canada)-Famous for the highest tides in the world

Movements of Ocean Water

OCEAN CURRENTS-Cold currents

  • Humboldt c.
  • California c.
  • Falkland c.
  • Canaries c.
  • West Australian c.
  • Oyashio c.
  • Labrador c.

Warm currents

  • Alaska c.
  • Brazilian c.
  • Aughlas c.
  • Kuroshio c.
  • Gulf stream c.

Biodiversity and Conservation

Ecological hotspots

  • Eastern Himalaya, India
  • Western ghats, India
  • Indonesia, Asia
  • Eastern Madagascar, Africa
  • Upper Guinean forests, Africa
  • Atlantic forest, Brazil
  • Tropical Andes

Download PDF copy of the FULL Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Geography Syllabus fom the following link:

UBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

Prescribed Books:

1. Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT

2. India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT

3. Practical Work in Geography Part I, Class XI, Published by NCERT

Note:

1. The above textbooks are also available in Hindi medium.

2. Kindly refer to the latest editions of all NCERT Textbooks.

