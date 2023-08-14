Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest Syllabus PDF Here!

UBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Uttarakhand Board’s Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus for the session, 2023-24 is available here. Check this syllabus for the list of prescribed topics, marking scheme, and exam pattern.

UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Business Studies syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education, covers critical topics like nature and purpose of business, forms of business organizations, private, public and global enterprises, business services, emerging modes of business, social responsibility of business and business ethics. The syllabus is designed to provide students with a basic understanding of the business world and prepare them for further studies in commerce. Here, you will be able to read and download the complete syllabus in PDF. With this latest syllabus, you will also get to know the exam pattern and marking scheme for theory paper as well as for internal assessment. Check all the exam-related details in the syllabus below.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment/Project 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with 3 hours’ exam writing time.

Also Check: Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies (Code - 133) Syllabus 2023-24

Units Marks Part A: Foundations of Business 1. Nature and Purpose of Business 06 2. Forms of Business Organisations 10 3. Private, Public and Global Enterprises 08 4. Business Services 06 5. Emerging Modes of Business 05 6. Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics 05 Total 40 Part B: Finance and Trade 7. Sources of business finance 20 8. Small Business 9. Internal Trade 20 10. International Business Total 40 Part C: Project Work 20

A Part: Foundations of Business

Unit 1: Nature and Purpose of Business

History of Trade and Commerce in India: Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries, Transport, Trading Communities: Merchant Corporations, Major Trade Centres, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy.

Business – meaning and characteristics.

Business, profession and employment – Concept

Objectives of business

Classification of business activities - Industry and Commerce

Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary Meaning and subgroups

Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade; (banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning

Business risk-Concept

Unit 2: Forms of Business Organisations

Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations, Partnership-Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners, Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept, Cooperative Societies-Concept, merits, and limitations., Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company – Concept, Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in formation of a company, Choice of form of business organization

Unit 3: Public, Private & Global Enterprises

Private Sector and Public Sector- Concept, Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and Government Company, Global Enterprises – Feature Joint venture Public private partnership – concept

Unit 4: Business Services

Business services – meaning and types. Banking: Types of bank accounts - savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account, Banking services with particular reference to Bank Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit.

E-Banking: meaning, types of digital payments, Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance – concept, Postal Service - Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier - meaning

Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business

E - business: concept, scope and benefits

Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

Concept of social responsibility, Case for social responsibility; Responsibility towards owners, investors, employees, consumers, government and community, Role of Business in Environmental protection , Business ethics: concept and elements.

Part B: Finance and Trade

Unit 7: Sources of Business

Finance: Concept of business finance, Owners’ funds- equity shares, preferences share, retained earnings, Borrowed funds: debentures and bonds, loan from financial institution and commercial banks, public deposits, trade credit, Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD)

Unit 8: Small Business and Enterprises

Entrepreneurship Development (ED): Concept, Characteristics and Need. Process of Entrepreneurship Development: Start-up India Scheme, ways to fund, start-up. Intellectual Property Rights and

Entrepreneurship, Small scale enterprise as defined by MSMED Act 2006 (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Act), Role of small business in India with special reference to rural areas, Government schemes and agencies for small scale industries: National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and District Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas.

Unit 9: Internal Trade

Internal trade - meaning and types of services rendered by a wholesaler and a retailer, Types of retail-trade-Itinerant and small scale fixed shops retailers, Large scale retailers-Departmental stores, chain stores – concept, GST (Goods and Services Tax): Concept and key-features

Unit 10: International Trade

International trade: concept and benefits, Export trade – Meaning and procedure, Import Trade - Meaning and procedure, Documents involved in International Trade; indent, letter of credit, shipping order, shipping bills, mate’s receipt (DA/DP), World Trade Organization (WTO) meaning and objectives.

Part C: Project Work

Suggestive/Illustrative Projects

Any one of the following:-

(i) Find out from local sample business unit (s) the various objectives they pursue.

(ii) Problems of setting up and running business units.

(iii) Enquiry into the ethics of running business through questionnaires.

(iv) Survey of quality of bank services in the local branch office.

(v) Study of postal and courier mail services.

(vi) Availability and use of agency services, advertising, packaging, investments in savings schemes, etc.

(vii) Survey of the popularity of credit cards issued by different banks.

(viii) Study the profile of a sole trader/partnership commenting on the nature and working of business.

(ix) Study of a Joint Hindu family business.

(x) Study of the working of any cooperative society.

(xi) Study of a small business unit regarding source of finance.

(xii) Study of nature of small traders (like hawkers and pedlars in a specific locality) with reference to types of goods, capital investment, turnover.

(xiii) Study of weekly bazaar in a locality.

(xiv) Study of franchise retail store.

(xv) Study of export/import procedure of any article.

(xvi) Problems of women entrepreneurs in business.

(xvii) Survey of waste/garbage disposal by a business enterprise

(xviii) Study of pavement trade.

(xix) Prepare a scrapbook and collect articles on the changing role of public sector and any other topics related to the syllabus.

Assessment of Project Work:

Download PDF copy of the full UBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus fom the following link:

Related: