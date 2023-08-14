Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest Syllabus PDF Here!

UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Business Studies syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education, covers critical topics like nature and purpose of business, forms of business organizations, private, public and global enterprises, business services, emerging modes of business, social responsibility of business and business ethics. The syllabus is designed to provide students with a basic understanding of the business world and prepare them for further studies in commerce. Here, you will be able to read and download the complete syllabus in PDF. With this latest syllabus, you will also get to know the exam pattern and marking scheme for theory paper as well as for internal assessment. Check all the exam-related details in the syllabus below.
Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24
Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies will be as follows:
Theory Paper
80 marks
Internal Assessment/Project
20 Marks
Total
100 Marks
The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with 3 hours’ exam writing time.
Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Business Studies (Code - 133) Syllabus 2023-24
Units
Marks
Part A: Foundations of Business
1.
Nature and Purpose of Business
06
2.
Forms of Business Organisations
10
3.
Private, Public and Global Enterprises
08
4.
Business Services
06
5.
Emerging Modes of Business
05
6.
Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
05
Total
40
Part B: Finance and Trade
7.
Sources of business finance
20
8.
Small Business
9.
Internal Trade
20
10.
International Business
Total
40
Part C: Project Work
20
A Part: Foundations of Business
Unit 1: Nature and Purpose of Business
History of Trade and Commerce in India: Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries, Transport, Trading Communities: Merchant Corporations, Major Trade Centres, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy.
Business – meaning and characteristics.
Business, profession and employment – Concept
Objectives of business
Classification of business activities - Industry and Commerce
Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary Meaning and subgroups
Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade; (banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning
Business risk-Concept
Unit 2: Forms of Business Organisations
Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations, Partnership-Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners, Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept, Cooperative Societies-Concept, merits, and limitations., Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company – Concept, Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in formation of a company, Choice of form of business organization
Unit 3: Public, Private & Global Enterprises
Private Sector and Public Sector- Concept, Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and Government Company, Global Enterprises – Feature Joint venture Public private partnership – concept
Unit 4: Business Services
Business services – meaning and types. Banking: Types of bank accounts - savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account, Banking services with particular reference to Bank Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit.
E-Banking: meaning, types of digital payments, Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance – concept, Postal Service - Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier - meaning
Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business
E - business: concept, scope and benefits
Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
Concept of social responsibility, Case for social responsibility; Responsibility towards owners, investors, employees, consumers, government and community, Role of Business in Environmental protection , Business ethics: concept and elements.
Part B: Finance and Trade
Unit 7: Sources of Business
Finance: Concept of business finance, Owners’ funds- equity shares, preferences share, retained earnings, Borrowed funds: debentures and bonds, loan from financial institution and commercial banks, public deposits, trade credit, Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD)
Unit 8: Small Business and Enterprises
Entrepreneurship Development (ED): Concept, Characteristics and Need. Process of Entrepreneurship Development: Start-up India Scheme, ways to fund, start-up. Intellectual Property Rights and
Entrepreneurship, Small scale enterprise as defined by MSMED Act 2006 (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Act), Role of small business in India with special reference to rural areas, Government schemes and agencies for small scale industries: National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and District Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas.
Unit 9: Internal Trade
Internal trade - meaning and types of services rendered by a wholesaler and a retailer, Types of retail-trade-Itinerant and small scale fixed shops retailers, Large scale retailers-Departmental stores, chain stores – concept, GST (Goods and Services Tax): Concept and key-features
Unit 10: International Trade
International trade: concept and benefits, Export trade – Meaning and procedure, Import Trade - Meaning and procedure, Documents involved in International Trade; indent, letter of credit, shipping order, shipping bills, mate’s receipt (DA/DP), World Trade Organization (WTO) meaning and objectives.
Part C: Project Work
Suggestive/Illustrative Projects
Any one of the following:-
(i) Find out from local sample business unit (s) the various objectives they pursue.
(ii) Problems of setting up and running business units.
(iii) Enquiry into the ethics of running business through questionnaires.
(iv) Survey of quality of bank services in the local branch office.
(v) Study of postal and courier mail services.
(vi) Availability and use of agency services, advertising, packaging, investments in savings schemes, etc.
(vii) Survey of the popularity of credit cards issued by different banks.
(viii) Study the profile of a sole trader/partnership commenting on the nature and working of business.
(ix) Study of a Joint Hindu family business.
(x) Study of the working of any cooperative society.
(xi) Study of a small business unit regarding source of finance.
(xii) Study of nature of small traders (like hawkers and pedlars in a specific locality) with reference to types of goods, capital investment, turnover.
(xiii) Study of weekly bazaar in a locality.
(xiv) Study of franchise retail store.
(xv) Study of export/import procedure of any article.
(xvi) Problems of women entrepreneurs in business.
(xvii) Survey of waste/garbage disposal by a business enterprise
(xviii) Study of pavement trade.
(xix) Prepare a scrapbook and collect articles on the changing role of public sector and any other topics related to the syllabus.
Assessment of Project Work:
Download PDF copy of the full UBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus fom the following link:
