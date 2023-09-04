UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Theory and Practical Syllabus in PDF

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: The syllabus defines the content and scope of a subject, ensuring that students acquire knowledge in a systematic manner. It serves as an essential guide for students to prepare for examinations. Students get a clear understanding of the topics and concepts that are likely to be assessed. By following the syllabus, they can focus their efforts on the relevant areas and allocate their study time effectively. Considering these lucrative features of the syllabus, Jagran Josh provides the syllabus of all subjects of UK Board Class 11 for students to know the course structure and course contents for the 2023-24 session.

In this article, you can check the detailed and updated syllabus of Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology subject. The syllabus is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). Students must go through the full syllabus to understand the course structure and plan their studies according to the marking scheme mentioned in it. This syllabus mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered in the subject along with details of theory and practical exams. Check and download the complete syllabus below.

UBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology will be as follows:

Theory Paper

70 marks

Practical Work

30 Marks

Total

100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology (Code - 122) Syllabus 2023-24

Unitwise Marks Distribution

Units

Topics

Marks

I

What is Psychology?

11

II

Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

13

IV

Human Development

11

V

Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

08

VI

Learning

09

VII

Human Memory

08

VIII

Thinking

05

IX

Motivation and Emotion

05

 

Total

70

Check detailed syllabus below:

Unit I

What is Psychology?

 The topics in this unit are:

 1. Introduction

 2. What is Psychology?

 Psychology as a Discipline

 Psychology as a Natural Science

 Psychology as a Social Science

 3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour

 4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology

 5. Evolution of Psychology

 6. Development of Psychology in India

 7. Branches of Psychology

 8. Psychology and Other Disciplines

 9. Psychology in Everyday Life

Unit II

Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

 The topics in this unit are:

 1. Introduction

 2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry

 Steps in Conducting Scientific Research

 Alternative Paradigms of Research

3. Nature of Psychological Data

4. Some Important Methods in Psychology

 Observational Method

 Experimental Method

 Correlational Research

 Survey Research

 Psychological Testing

 Case Study

5. Analysis of Data

 Quantitative Method

 Qualitative Method

6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry

7. Ethical Issues

Unit IV

Human Development

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Meaning of Development

 Life-Span Perspective on Development

3. Factors Influencing Development

4. Context of Development

5. Overview of Developmental Stages

 Prenatal Stage

 Infancy

 Childhood

 Challenges of Adolescence

 Adulthood and Old Age

Unit V

Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Knowing the world

3. Nature and varieties of Stimulus

4. Sense Modalities

 Functional limitation of sense organs

5. Attentional Processes

 Selective Attention

 Sustained Attention

6. Perceptual Processes

Unit VI

Learning

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Learning

3. Paradigms of Learning

4. Classical Conditioning

 Determinants of Classical Conditioning

5. Operant/Instrumental Conditioning

 Determinants of Operant Conditioning

 Key Learning Processes

6. Observational Learning

7. Cognitive Learning

8. Verbal Learning

9. Skill Learning

10. Factors Facilitating Learning

11. Learning Disabilities

Unit VII

Human Memory

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of memory

3. Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model

4. Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long-

 term Memories

5. Levels of Processing

6. Types of Long-term Memory

 Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and

 Semantic

7. Nature and Causes of Forgetting

Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and

 Retrieval Failure

8. Enhancing Memory

 Mnemonics using Images and Organisation

Unit VIII

Thinking

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Thinking

 Building Blocks of Thought

3. The Processes of Thinking

4. Problem Solving

5. Reasoning

6. Decision-making

7. Nature and Process of Creative Thinking

 Nature of Creative Thinking

 Process of Creative Thinking

8. Thought and Language

9. Development of Language and Language Use

 

Unit IX

Motivation and Emotion

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Motivation

3. Types of Motives

 Biological Motives

 Psychosocial Motives

4. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

5. Nature of Emotions

6. Expression of Emotions

 Culture and Emotional Expression

 Culture and Emotional Labelling

7. Managing Negative Emotions

8. Enhancing Positive Emotions

Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.) -  30 marks

The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry like observation, survey, interview, questionnaire, small studies related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking). Experiments could focus on cause-and-effect relationship.

Practical Examination

Topics

Marks

Practical(Experiments) file

04

Project File

04

Viva Vioce(Project and experiments)

05

One experiment (04marks for conduct of experiment and 08 marks for reporting)

12

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

05

Total

30

Download a PDF copy of the Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Psychology Syllabus fom the following link:

UBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

