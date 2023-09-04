UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Theory and Practical Syllabus in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download from here the updated syllabus Iof Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology subject to know chapter-wise topics and marks distribution for 2023-24 exams.

In this article, you can check the detailed and updated syllabus of Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology subject. The syllabus is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). Students must go through the full syllabus to understand the course structure and plan their studies according to the marking scheme mentioned in it. This syllabus mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered in the subject along with details of theory and practical exams. Check and download the complete syllabus below.

UBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical Work 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology (Code - 122) Syllabus 2023-24

Unitwise Marks Distribution

Units Topics Marks I What is Psychology? 11 II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology 13 IV Human Development 11 V Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes 08 VI Learning 09 VII Human Memory 08 VIII Thinking 05 IX Motivation and Emotion 05 Total 70

Check detailed syllabus below:

Unit I What is Psychology? The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. What is Psychology? Psychology as a Discipline Psychology as a Natural Science Psychology as a Social Science 3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour 4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology 5. Evolution of Psychology 6. Development of Psychology in India 7. Branches of Psychology 8. Psychology and Other Disciplines 9. Psychology in Everyday Life Unit II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry Steps in Conducting Scientific Research Alternative Paradigms of Research 3. Nature of Psychological Data 4. Some Important Methods in Psychology Observational Method Experimental Method Correlational Research Survey Research Psychological Testing Case Study 5. Analysis of Data Quantitative Method Qualitative Method 6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry 7. Ethical Issues Unit IV Human Development The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Meaning of Development Life-Span Perspective on Development 3. Factors Influencing Development 4. Context of Development 5. Overview of Developmental Stages Prenatal Stage Infancy Childhood Challenges of Adolescence Adulthood and Old Age Unit V Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Knowing the world 3. Nature and varieties of Stimulus 4. Sense Modalities Functional limitation of sense organs 5. Attentional Processes Selective Attention Sustained Attention 6. Perceptual Processes Unit VI Learning The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Nature of Learning 3. Paradigms of Learning 4. Classical Conditioning Determinants of Classical Conditioning 5. Operant/Instrumental Conditioning Determinants of Operant Conditioning Key Learning Processes 6. Observational Learning 7. Cognitive Learning 8. Verbal Learning 9. Skill Learning 10. Factors Facilitating Learning 11. Learning Disabilities Unit VII Human Memory The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Nature of memory 3. Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model 4. Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long- term Memories 5. Levels of Processing 6. Types of Long-term Memory Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic 7. Nature and Causes of Forgetting Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and Retrieval Failure 8. Enhancing Memory Mnemonics using Images and Organisation Unit VIII Thinking The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Nature of Thinking Building Blocks of Thought 3. The Processes of Thinking 4. Problem Solving 5. Reasoning 6. Decision-making 7. Nature and Process of Creative Thinking Nature of Creative Thinking Process of Creative Thinking 8. Thought and Language 9. Development of Language and Language Use Unit IX Motivation and Emotion The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Nature of Motivation 3. Types of Motives Biological Motives Psychosocial Motives 4. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs 5. Nature of Emotions 6. Expression of Emotions Culture and Emotional Expression Culture and Emotional Labelling 7. Managing Negative Emotions 8. Enhancing Positive Emotions

Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.) - 30 marks

The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry like observation, survey, interview, questionnaire, small studies related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking). Experiments could focus on cause-and-effect relationship.

Practical Examination

Topics Marks Practical(Experiments) file 04 Project File 04 Viva Vioce(Project and experiments) 05 One experiment (04marks for conduct of experiment and 08 marks for reporting) 12 Continuous Assessment (Unit Test) 05 Total 30

Download a PDF copy of the Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Psychology Syllabus fom the following link:

