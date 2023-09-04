UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Theory and Practical Syllabus in PDF

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: The syllabus defines the content and scope of a subject, ensuring that students acquire knowledge in a systematic manner. It serves as an essential guide for students to prepare for examinations. Students get a clear understanding of the topics and concepts that are likely to be assessed. By following the syllabus, they can focus their efforts on the relevant areas and allocate their study time effectively. Considering these lucrative features of the syllabus, Jagran Josh provides the syllabus of all subjects of UK Board Class 11 for students to know the course structure and course contents for the 2023-24 session.
In this article, you can check the detailed and updated syllabus of Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology subject. The syllabus is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). Students must go through the full syllabus to understand the course structure and plan their studies according to the marking scheme mentioned in it. This syllabus mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered in the subject along with details of theory and practical exams. Check and download the complete syllabus below.
UBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24
Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology will be as follows:
|
Theory Paper
|
70 marks
|
Practical Work
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.
Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology (Code - 122) Syllabus 2023-24
Unitwise Marks Distribution
|
Units
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
I
|
What is Psychology?
|
11
|
II
|
Methods of Enquiry in Psychology
|
13
|
IV
|
Human Development
|
11
|
V
|
Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
|
08
|
VI
|
Learning
|
09
|
VII
|
Human Memory
|
08
|
VIII
|
Thinking
|
05
|
IX
|
Motivation and Emotion
|
05
|
|
Total
|
70
Check detailed syllabus below:
|
Unit I
|
What is Psychology?
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. What is Psychology?
Psychology as a Discipline
Psychology as a Natural Science
Psychology as a Social Science
3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour
4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology
5. Evolution of Psychology
6. Development of Psychology in India
7. Branches of Psychology
8. Psychology and Other Disciplines
9. Psychology in Everyday Life
|
Unit II
|
Methods of Enquiry in Psychology
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry
Steps in Conducting Scientific Research
Alternative Paradigms of Research
3. Nature of Psychological Data
4. Some Important Methods in Psychology
Observational Method
Experimental Method
Correlational Research
Survey Research
Psychological Testing
Case Study
5. Analysis of Data
Quantitative Method
Qualitative Method
6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry
7. Ethical Issues
|
Unit IV
|
Human Development
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. Meaning of Development
Life-Span Perspective on Development
3. Factors Influencing Development
4. Context of Development
5. Overview of Developmental Stages
Prenatal Stage
Infancy
Childhood
Challenges of Adolescence
Adulthood and Old Age
|
Unit V
|
Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. Knowing the world
3. Nature and varieties of Stimulus
4. Sense Modalities
Functional limitation of sense organs
5. Attentional Processes
Selective Attention
Sustained Attention
6. Perceptual Processes
|
Unit VI
|
Learning
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Learning
3. Paradigms of Learning
4. Classical Conditioning
Determinants of Classical Conditioning
5. Operant/Instrumental Conditioning
Determinants of Operant Conditioning
Key Learning Processes
6. Observational Learning
7. Cognitive Learning
8. Verbal Learning
9. Skill Learning
10. Factors Facilitating Learning
11. Learning Disabilities
|
Unit VII
|
Human Memory
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. Nature of memory
3. Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model
4. Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long-
term Memories
5. Levels of Processing
6. Types of Long-term Memory
Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and
Semantic
7. Nature and Causes of Forgetting
Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and
Retrieval Failure
8. Enhancing Memory
Mnemonics using Images and Organisation
|
Unit VIII
|
Thinking
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Thinking
Building Blocks of Thought
3. The Processes of Thinking
4. Problem Solving
5. Reasoning
6. Decision-making
7. Nature and Process of Creative Thinking
Nature of Creative Thinking
Process of Creative Thinking
8. Thought and Language
9. Development of Language and Language Use
|
Unit IX
|
Motivation and Emotion
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Motivation
3. Types of Motives
Biological Motives
Psychosocial Motives
4. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs
5. Nature of Emotions
6. Expression of Emotions
Culture and Emotional Expression
Culture and Emotional Labelling
7. Managing Negative Emotions
8. Enhancing Positive Emotions
Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.) - 30 marks
The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry like observation, survey, interview, questionnaire, small studies related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking). Experiments could focus on cause-and-effect relationship.
Practical Examination
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Practical(Experiments) file
|
04
|
Project File
|
04
|
Viva Vioce(Project and experiments)
|
05
|
One experiment (04marks for conduct of experiment and 08 marks for reporting)
|
12
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
05
|
Total
|
30
Download a PDF copy of the Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Psychology Syllabus fom the following link:
|
UBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)
