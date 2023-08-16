Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download the Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus to know the chapter-wise topics prescribed for 2023-24 along with details of project work and internal assessment.

UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Economics syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) provides students with a foundation in the basic concepts of economics, such as supply and demand, market equilibrium, and economic growth. It helps them understand Indian economic development and its current challenges. The syllabus also helps students develop their critical thinking skills and prepares them for economic data analysis. Students will be able to check the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Economics here. They will get to know the list of topics to be covered in the subject along with the names of units and topics to be covered for the 2023-24 session. The syllabus also mentions marking scheme for theory paper as well as for internal assessment. You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the direct link provided in this article.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Economics will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment/Project Work 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Economics Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with 3 hours exam writing time.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Economics (Code - 112) Syllabus 2023-24

Units Marks Part A: Satistics for Economics 1. Introduction 05 2. Collection. Organisation and Presentation of Data 10 3. Statistical Tools and Interpretation 25 Total 40 Part B: Indian Economic Development 4 Development Policies and Experience (1947-90) Economic Reforms since 1991 12 5 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 20 6 Development experience of India-A comparison with neighbours 08 Total 40 Grand Total 80

Part A: Statistics for Economics

Unit 1: Introduction

What is Economics?

Meaning, scope, functions and importance of statistics in Economics

Unit 2: Collection, Organisation and Presentation of data

Collection of data - sources of data - primary and secondary; how basic data is collected with

concepts of Sampling; methods of collecting data; some important sources of secondary data: Census of India and National Sample Survey Organisation.

Organisation of Data: Meaning and types of variables; Frequency Distribution.

Presentation of Data: Tabular Presentation and Diagrammatic Presentation of Data:

(i) Geometric forms (bar diagrams and pie diagrams), (ii) Frequency diagrams (histogram, polygon and Ogive) and (iii) Arithmetic line graphs (time series graph).

Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation

For all the numerical problems and solutions, the appropriate economic interpretation may be attempted.

This means, the students need to solve the problems and provide interpretation for the results derived.

Measures of Central Tendency- Arithmetic mean, Median and Mode

Correlation – meaning and properties, scatter diagram; measures of correlation - Karl Pearson's method (two variables ungrouped data) Spearman's rank correlation (Non-Repeated Ranks and Repeated Ranks).

Introduction to Index Numbers - meaning, types - Wholesale Price Index, Consumer Price

Index and index of industrial production, uses of index numbers; Inflation and Index Numbers,

Simple Aggregative Method.

Part B:Indian Economic Development

Unit 4: Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991:

A brief introduction of the state of Indian economy on the eve of independence. Indian

economic system and common goals of Five Year Plans.

Main features, problems and policies of agriculture (institutional aspects and new agricultural

strategy), industry (IPR 1956; SSI – role & importance) and foreign trade.

Economic Reforms since 1991:

Features and appraisals of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation (LPG policy); Concepts

of demonetization and GST

Unit 5: Current challenges facing Indian Economy

Human Capital Formation: How people become resource; Role of human capital in economic

development; Growth of Education Sector in India

Rural development: Key issues - credit and marketing - role of cooperatives; agricultural diversification; alternative farming - organic farming

Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal sectors; problems and policies

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on Resources and

Environment, including global warming

Unit 6: Development Experience of India:

A comparison with neighbours `India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development

Indicators

Part C: Project in Economics

Download PDF copy of the UBSE Class 11th Economics Syllabus fom the following link:

