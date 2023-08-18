Uttarakhand Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest Curriculum in PDF

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: The UBSE Class 11 History Syllabus is designed to give students a broad overview of world history from the earliest civilizations to the modern era. The syllabus is divided into four sections: Early Societies, Empires, Changing Traditions, and Paths to Modernization. Each section covers a different aspect of world history and introduces students to key concepts and ideas. Students must be thorough with the complete syllabus to know the list of topics and marking scheme prescribed for the 2023-24 session. We have provided in this article the full Class 11 History Syllabus of Uttarakhand Board which students can read and download in PDF. Students must analyse the syllabus, segregate the topics according to their weightage and then formulate the plan to cover them and prepare for the year-end exam. Here you will also get to know the criteria of internal assessment and details of project work.
Uttarakhand Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24
Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 History will be as follows:
|
Theory Paper
|
80 marks
|
Internal Assessment/Project
|
20 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 History Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.
Uttarakhand Board Class 11 History (Code - 110) Syllabus 2023-24
|
Section Title
|
Theme No.
|
Theme Title
|
Marks
|
Reading of World History
|
|
Introduction of world History
|
|
I
EARLY SOCIETIES
|
|
Introduction Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE)
|
10
|
1
|
Writing and City Life
|
|
II
EMPIRES
|
|
Introduction Timeline II (C. 100 BCE TO 1300 CE)
|
|
2
|
An Empire Across Three Continents
|
10
|
3
|
Nomadic Empires
|
10
|
III
CHANGING TRADITIONS
|
|
Introduction Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700)
|
|
4
|
The Three Orders
|
10
|
5
|
Changing Cultural Traditions
|
10
|
|
|
Introduction Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000)
|
|
|
6
|
Displacing Indigenous Peoples
|
10
|
IV
TOWARDS
MODERNIZATION
|
7
|
Paths to Modernisation
|
15
|
Map
|
Map work of the related Themes
|
05
|
|
Theory Total
|
80
|
|
Project work
|
20
|
|
Total
|
100
COURSE CONTENT
Section I - EARLY SOCIETIES
|
Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE)
|
Theme 1
Writing and City Life
Focus: Iraq, 3rd millennium BCE
a. Growth of towns
b. Nature of early urban societies
c. Historians’ Debate on uses of writing.
Section II - EMPIRES
|
Timeline II (C.100 BCE TO 1300 CE)
|
Theme 2
An Empire across Three Continents
|
Theme 3
Nomadic Empires
Section III - CHANGING TRADITIONS
|
Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700)
|
Theme 4
The Three Orders
|
Theme 5
Changing Cultural Traditions
Section IV - TOWARDS MODERNISATION
|
Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000)
|
Theme 6 Displacing Indigenous People
|
Theme 7 Paths to Modernization
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT
PROJECT WORK MM-20
OBJECTIVES
Project work will help students:
- To develop skill to gather data from a variety of sources, investigate diverse viewpoints and arrive at logical deductions.
- To develop skill to comprehend, analyse, interpret, evaluate historical evidence, and understand the limitation of historical evidence. v
- To develop 21st century managerial skills of co-ordination, self-direction, and time management.
- To learn to work on diverse cultures, races, religions, and lifestyles.
- To learn through constructivism-a theory based on observation and scientific study.
- To inculcate a spirit of inquiry and research.
- To communicate data in the most appropriate form using a variety of techniques.
- To provide greater opportunity for interaction and exploration.
- To understand contemporary issues in context to our past.
- To develop a global perspective and an international outlook.
- To grow into caring, sensitive individuals capable of making informed, intelligent, and independent choices.
- To develop lasting interest in history discipline.
SUGGESTIVE TOPICS FOR PROJECTS - CLASS XI
1.Facets of the Industrialization in sixteenth- eighteenth centuries.
2.Crusades: causes; rationale; events; outcomes; Holy Alliance
3.Ancient History in depth: Mesopotamia
4.Greek Philosophy and City States
5.Contributions of Roman Civilization
6.The spirit of Renaissance: Manifestation in art; Literature; Sculpture; Influence on Trading Community; Social Fabric; Philosophy; Political Values; Rational Thinking; Existentialism
7.Aspects of Development -South American States /Central American States
8.Different schools of thoughts- Realism: Humanism: Romanticism
9.Piecing together the past of Genghis Khan
10.Myriad Realms of Slavery in ancient, medieval, and modern world
11.History of Aborigines – America /Australia
12.Facets of Modernization – China /Japan/Korea
Download PDF copy of the full UBSE Class 11th History Syllabus fom the following link:
|
UBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)
