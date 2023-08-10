UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download from here the detailed Biology Syllabus of Class 11 of Uttarakhand Board. Know the chapter-wise topics and subtopics to prepare for the 2023-24 exams.

UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 11 Biology syllabus covers a wide range of topics, from the basic principles of biology to the more advanced concepts of physiology and ecology. The syllabus is divided into five units the details of which can be clearly known from the latest syllabus which is mentioned in this article. We have provided here the full syllabus for students to view and download in PDF. This syllabus not only mentions the chapter-wise topics to be covered throughout the year but also mentions the marking scheme, exam pattern, details of practicals and criteria of internal assessment. With all these details, students will be able to plan their studies and exam preparations in an effective manner and secure the desired marks.

UBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Biology will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical 30 marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Biology Question Paper 2024 will be for 70 marks and students will be allowed to write their exam in 3 hours.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

Unit Title Marks I Diversity of Living Organisms 15 II Structural Organization in Plants and Animals 10 III Cell: Structure and Function 15 IV Plant Physiology 12 V Human Physiology 18 Total 70

Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms

Chapter-1: The Living World

Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; taxonomy and systematics; concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids.

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Classification of plants into major groups; Salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnospermae (Topics excluded – Angiosperms, Plant Life Cycle and Alternation of Generations)

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates up to class level (salient features and at a few examples of each category).

(No live animals or specimen should be displayed.)

Unit-II Structural Organization in Plant s and Animals

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Morphology of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed. Description of family Solanaceae

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Anatomy and functions of tissue systems in dicots and monocots.

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

Morphology, Anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory,respiratory,

nervous and reproductive) of frog.

Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles - structure and function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles, mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles (ultrastructure and function); nucleus.

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, and nucleic acids; Enzyme - types, properties, enzyme action. (Topics excluded: Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer, Dynamic State of Body Constituents – Concept of Metabolism, Metabolic Basis of Living, The Living State)

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Cell cycle, mitosis, meiosis and their significance

Unit-IV Plant Physiology

Chapter-11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition; site of photosynthesis, pigments involved in photosynthesis (elementary idea); photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis; cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation; chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways; factors affecting photosynthesis.

Chapter-12: Respiration in Plants

Exchange of gases; cellular respiration - glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron transport system (aerobic); energy relations - number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic pathways; respiratory quotient.

Chapter-13: Plant - Growth and Development

Seed germination; phases of plant growth and plant growth rate; conditions of growth; differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes in a plant cell; plant growth regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA.

Unit-V Human Physiology

Chapter-14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders.

Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation

Composition of blood, blood groups, coagulation of blood; composition of lymph and its function;

human circulatory system - Structure of human heart and blood vessels; cardiac cycle, cardiac output, ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity; disorders of circulatory system - hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure.

Chapter-16: Excretory Products and their Elimination

Modes of excretion - ammonotelism, ureotelism, uricotelism; human excretory system - structure and function; urine formation, osmoregulation; regulation of kidney function - renin - angiotensin, atrial natriuretic factor, ADH and diabetes insipidus; role of other organs in excretion; disorders - uremia, renal failure, renal calculi, nephritis; dialysis and artificial kidney, kidney transplant.

Chapter-17: Locomotion and Movement

Types of movement - ciliary, flagellar, muscular; skeletal muscle, contractile proteins and muscle contraction; skeletal system and its functions; joints; disorders of muscular and skeletal systems - myasthenia gravis, tetany, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, osteoporosis, gout.

Chapter-18: Neural Control and Coordination

Neuron and nerves; Nervous system in humans - central nervous system; peripheral nervous system and visceral nervous system; generation and conduction of nerve impulse

Chapter-19: Chemical Coordination and Integration

Endocrine glands and hormones; human endocrine system - hypothalamus, pituitary, pineal, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, pancreas, gonads; mechanism of hormone action (elementary idea); role of hormones as messengers and regulators, hypo - and hyperactivity and related disorders; dwarfism, acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exophthalmic goitre, diabetes, Addison's disease. Note: Diseases related to all the human physiological systems to be taught in brief.

PRACTICALS

Download PDF copy of the Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Biology Syllabus fom the following link:

UBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

