UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Business Studies Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check here the Business Studies Class 12 syllabus here and download the PDF of the full syllabus.

UK Board 12th Syllabus Business Studies 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is one of the top education boards in India, and numerous students are enrolled in the schools that follow its curriculum.

The UK Board has undergone revision lately, and it’s important for students to stay up to date with the latest syllabus. There’s no point in overpreparing by following the old curriculum unless you’re a high achiever or are already finished with the current courses.

Smart work prevails over hard work every time so it’s better to stick to the latest and updated UK Board Class 12 syllabus. Subjects like Business Studies are already too lengthy and theoretical. Many new concepts and definitions are introduced to students. Practice and a deep understanding of the basics are also a must to ace the board exams.

As such, you should only refer to the latest and correct UBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus while studying, and that’s what we bring you today. It can also help you know which topics to prioritize and which to disregard.

You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

UBSE 12th Business Studies Marks Distribution

Check below the unit-wise marks distribution of the Uttarakhand Board Business Studies syllabus for class 12.

Theory One Paper Time : 3 Hours Marks : 80 Unit No. Title Weightage Part A : Principles and Functions of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 06 Marks 2 Principles of Management 06 Marks 3 Business Environment 04 Marks 4 Planning 06 Marks 5 Organizing 08 Marks 6 Staffing 07 Marks 7 Directing 08 Marks 8 Controlling 05 Marks Total 50 Marks Part B: Business Finance and Marketing 9 Financial Management 09 Marks 10 Financial Markets 06 Marks 11 Marketing Management 10 Marks 12 Consumer Protection 05 Marks Total 30 Marks TOTAL 80 Marks Part C: Project Work 20 Marks

Now that you know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit I: Nature and significance of Management

Management - concept, objectives, importance

Management as Science, Art and Profession.

Levels of management

Management functions - planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling

Coordination - concept and importance

Unit 2: Principles of Management

Principles of Management - concept and significance

Fayol’s principles of management

Taylor’s Scientific Management - Principles and Techniques

Unit 3: Business Environment

Business Environment - concept and importance

Dimensions of Business Environment - Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal

Demonetization- concept and features

Unit 4: Planning

Concept, importance and limitations

Planning process

Single use and Standing Plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, Method, Rule, Budget and Programme

Types of Plans

Unit 5: Organising

Concept and importance.

Organising Process

Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept.

Formal and informal organization – concept

Delegation: concept, elements and importance

Decentralization: concept and importance

Unit 6: Staffing ·

Staffing: Concept and importance of staffing ·

Staffing as a part of Human Resource Management concept ·

Staffing process ·

Recruitment process ·

Selection – process ·

Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods oftraining - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training

Unit 7: Directing

Directing: Concept and importance

Elements of Directing

Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Financial and non-financial incentives

Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissez faire Communication - concept, formal and informal communication; barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers?

Unit 8: Controlling

Controlling - Concept and importance

Relationship between planning and controlling

Steps in the process of control

Part B : Business Finance and Marketing

Unit 9: Financial Management

Meaning, role, objectives of financial management

Financial decisions : meaning and factors affecting

Financial planning - meaning and importance.

Capital Structure - meaning and factors

Fixed and Working Capital -Meaning and factors affecting its requirements.

Unit 10: Financial Markets

Financial Markets: Concept

Money Market: Concept

Capital market and its types (primary and secondary)

Stock Exchange - Functions and trading procedure

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - objectives and functions

Unit 11: Marketing

Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies

Marketing Mix – Concept and elements

Product – branding, labelling and packaging – Concept

Price - Concept, Factors determining price

Physical Distribution – concept, components and channels of distribution

Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Public Relations Unit 12: Consumer Protection

Consumer Protection: Concept and importance The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Source:

http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2019/210422.pdf Meaning of consumer Rights and responsibilities of consumers Who can file a complaint?

Redressal machinery Remedies available

Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Check below to read the full syllabus of the Uttarakhand Board Business Studies syllabus for class 12.