UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Business Studies Syllabus PDF

UK Board 12th Syllabus Business Studies 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is one of the top education boards in India, and numerous students are enrolled in the schools that follow its curriculum.
The UK Board has undergone revision lately, and it’s important for students to stay up to date with the latest syllabus. There’s no point in overpreparing by following the old curriculum unless you’re a high achiever or are already finished with the current courses.
Smart work prevails over hard work every time so it’s better to stick to the latest and updated UK Board Class 12 syllabus. Subjects like Business Studies are already too lengthy and theoretical. Many new concepts and definitions are introduced to students. Practice and a deep understanding of the basics are also a must to ace the board exams.
As such, you should only refer to the latest and correct UBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus while studying, and that’s what we bring you today. It can also help you know which topics to prioritize and which to disregard.
You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.
UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24
UBSE 12th Business Studies Marks Distribution
Check below the unit-wise marks distribution of the Uttarakhand Board Business Studies syllabus for class 12.
|
Theory One Paper
|
Time : 3 Hours
|
Marks : 80
|
Unit No.
|
Title
|
Weightage
|
Part A : Principles and Functions of
|
Management
|
|
|
1
|
Nature and Significance of Management
|
06 Marks
|
2
|
Principles of Management
|
06 Marks
|
3
|
Business Environment
|
04 Marks
|
4
|
Planning
|
06 Marks
|
5
|
Organizing
|
08 Marks
|
6
|
Staffing
|
07 Marks
|
7
|
Directing
|
08 Marks
|
8
|
Controlling
|
05 Marks
|
|
Total
|
50 Marks
|
Part B: Business Finance and Marketing
|
9
|
Financial Management
|
09 Marks
|
10
|
Financial Markets
|
06 Marks
|
11
|
Marketing Management
|
10 Marks
|
12
|
Consumer Protection
|
05 Marks
|
|
Total
|
30 Marks
|
|
TOTAL
|
80 Marks
|
Part C: Project Work 20 Marks
Now that you know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit I: Nature and significance of Management
- Management - concept, objectives, importance
- Management as Science, Art and Profession.
- Levels of management
- Management functions - planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling
- Coordination - concept and importance
Unit 2: Principles of Management
- Principles of Management - concept and significance
- Fayol’s principles of management
- Taylor’s Scientific Management - Principles and Techniques
Unit 3: Business Environment
- Business Environment - concept and importance
- Dimensions of Business Environment - Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal
- Demonetization- concept and features
Unit 4: Planning
- Concept, importance and limitations
- Planning process
- Single use and Standing Plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, Method, Rule, Budget and Programme
- Types of Plans
Unit 5: Organising
- Concept and importance.
- Organising Process
- Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept.
- Formal and informal organization – concept
- Delegation: concept, elements and importance
- Decentralization: concept and importance
Unit 6: Staffing ·
- Staffing: Concept and importance of staffing ·
- Staffing as a part of Human Resource Management concept ·
- Staffing process ·
- Recruitment process ·
- Selection – process ·
- Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods oftraining - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training
Unit 7: Directing
- Directing: Concept and importance
- Elements of Directing
- Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Financial and non-financial incentives
- Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissez faire Communication - concept, formal and informal communication; barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers?
Unit 8: Controlling
- Controlling - Concept and importance
- Relationship between planning and controlling
- Steps in the process of control
Part B : Business Finance and Marketing
Unit 9: Financial Management
- Meaning, role, objectives of financial management
- Financial decisions : meaning and factors affecting
- Financial planning - meaning and importance.
- Capital Structure - meaning and factors
- Fixed and Working Capital -Meaning and factors affecting its requirements.
Unit 10: Financial Markets
- Financial Markets: Concept
- Money Market: Concept
- Capital market and its types (primary and secondary)
- Stock Exchange - Functions and trading procedure
- Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - objectives and functions
Unit 11: Marketing
- Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies
- Marketing Mix – Concept and elements
- Product – branding, labelling and packaging – Concept
- Price - Concept, Factors determining price
- Physical Distribution – concept, components and channels of distribution
- Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Public Relations Unit 12: Consumer Protection
- Consumer Protection: Concept and importance The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Source:
- http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2019/210422.pdf Meaning of consumer Rights and responsibilities of consumers Who can file a complaint?
- Redressal machinery Remedies available
- Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)
Check below to read the full syllabus of the Uttarakhand Board Business Studies syllabus for class 12.
|
UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download