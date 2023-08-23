UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Business Studies Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check here the Business Studies Class 12 syllabus here and download the PDF of the full syllabus.

Get here the detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus and Paper Pattern
Get here the detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus and Paper Pattern

UK Board 12th Syllabus Business Studies 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is one of the top education boards in India, and numerous students are enrolled in the schools that follow its curriculum.

The UK Board has undergone revision lately, and it’s important for students to stay up to date with the latest syllabus. There’s no point in overpreparing by following the old curriculum unless you’re a high achiever or are already finished with the current courses.

Smart work prevails over hard work every time so it’s better to stick to the latest and updated UK Board Class 12 syllabus. Subjects like Business Studies are already too lengthy and theoretical. Many new concepts and definitions are introduced to students. Practice and a deep understanding of the basics are also a must to ace the board exams.

Career Counseling

As such, you should only refer to the latest and correct UBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus while studying, and that’s what we bring you today. It can also help you know which topics to prioritize and which to disregard.

You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

Related: UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest and Revised UBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF

UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

UBSE 12th Business Studies Marks Distribution

Check below the unit-wise marks distribution of the Uttarakhand Board Business Studies syllabus for class 12.

Theory One Paper

Time : 3 Hours

Marks : 80

Unit No.

Title

Weightage

Part A : Principles and Functions of

Management

 

 

1

Nature and Significance of Management

06 Marks

2

Principles of Management

06 Marks

3

Business Environment

04 Marks

4

Planning

06 Marks

5

Organizing

08 Marks

6

Staffing

07 Marks

7

Directing

08 Marks

8

Controlling

05 Marks

 

 Total

50 Marks

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

 9

Financial Management

09 Marks

10

Financial Markets

06 Marks

11

Marketing Management

10 Marks

12

Consumer Protection

05 Marks

 

Total

30 Marks

 

TOTAL

80 Marks

Part C: Project Work   20 Marks

Now that you know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.

 

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit I: Nature and significance of Management

  • Management - concept, objectives, importance
  • Management as Science, Art and Profession.
  • Levels of management
  • Management functions - planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling
  • Coordination - concept and importance

Unit 2: Principles of Management

  • Principles of Management - concept and significance
  • Fayol’s principles of management
  • Taylor’s Scientific Management - Principles and Techniques

Unit 3: Business Environment

  • Business Environment - concept and importance
  • Dimensions of Business Environment - Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal
  • Demonetization- concept and features

Unit 4: Planning 

  • Concept, importance and limitations
  • Planning process
  • Single use and Standing Plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, Method, Rule, Budget and Programme
  • Types of Plans

Unit 5: Organising

  • Concept and importance.
  • Organising Process
  • Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept.
  • Formal and informal organization – concept
  • Delegation: concept, elements and importance
  • Decentralization: concept and importance

Unit 6: Staffing ·

  • Staffing: Concept and importance of staffing ·
  • Staffing as a part of Human Resource Management concept ·
  • Staffing process ·
  • Recruitment process ·
  • Selection – process ·
  • Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods oftraining - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training

Unit 7: Directing

  • Directing: Concept and importance
  • Elements of Directing
  • Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Financial and non-financial incentives
  • Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissez faire Communication - concept, formal and informal communication; barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers?

Unit 8: Controlling

  • Controlling - Concept and importance
  • Relationship between planning and controlling
  • Steps in the process of control

Part B : Business Finance and Marketing 

Unit 9: Financial Management 

  • Meaning, role, objectives of financial management
  • Financial decisions : meaning and factors affecting
  • Financial planning - meaning and importance.
  • Capital Structure - meaning and factors
  • Fixed and Working Capital -Meaning and factors affecting its requirements.

Unit 10: Financial Markets 

  • Financial Markets: Concept
  • Money Market: Concept
  • Capital market and its types (primary and secondary)
  • Stock Exchange - Functions and trading procedure
  • Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - objectives and functions

Unit 11: Marketing 

  • Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies
  • Marketing Mix – Concept and elements
  • Product – branding, labelling and packaging – Concept
  • Price - Concept, Factors determining price
  • Physical Distribution – concept, components and channels of distribution
  • Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Public Relations Unit 12: Consumer Protection
  • Consumer Protection: Concept and importance The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Source:
  • http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2019/210422.pdf Meaning of consumer Rights and responsibilities of consumers Who can file a complaint?
  • Redressal machinery Remedies available
  • Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Check below to read the full syllabus of the Uttarakhand Board Business Studies syllabus for class 12.

UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download

 

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next