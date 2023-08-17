Visva Bharati Result 2023 Declared: Download Merit List at visvabharati.ac.in

Visva Bharati Result 2023: The National Testing Agency released the result of the Stage-I Examination for recruitment to the posts of Laboratory Attendant, Lower Division Clerk & Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Check Direct Link to Download Viswa Bharti Non Teaching Merit List PDF, and Other Details Here.

Visva Bharati Result 2023: The Visva Bharati Stage 1 Non-Teaching Result 2023 has been announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at visvabharati.ac.in and . The examination was conducted from 27 June to 03 July 2023 to fill 709 vacancies for various non-teaching posts. Selected candidates are required to appear for Viswa Bharti Stage 2 Exam for which the details will be provided soon.

Visva Bharati Result Download Links:

The result is declared in a PDF format. The candidates can check the list of the successful candidates in the PDF below.

The result contains the following information:

Selected candidates’ name

Selected candidates’ Father's Name

Gender of Selected candidates

Application Number of Selected Candidates

