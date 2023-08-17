Visva Bharati Result 2023 Declared: Download Merit List at visvabharati.ac.in

Visva Bharati Result 2023: The Visva Bharati Stage 1 Non-Teaching Result 2023 has been announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at visvabharati.ac.in and . The examination was conducted from 27 June to 03 July 2023 to fill 709 vacancies for various non-teaching posts. Selected candidates are required to appear for Viswa Bharti Stage 2 Exam for which the details will be provided soon.
Visva Bharati Result Download Links:
The result is declared in a PDF format. The candidates can check the list of the successful candidates in the PDF below.
|Visva Bharati Laboratory Attendant Result
|Download PDF
|Visva Bharati MTS Result
|Click Here
|Visva Bharati LDC Result
|Check Here
The result contains the following information:
- Selected candidates’ name
- Selected candidates’ Father's Name
- Gender of Selected candidates
- Application Number of Selected Candidates
Steps to Download Viswa Bharti MTS LDC LA Result 2023
You can download the result from the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the examination. Here are the steps to download the result from the NTA website:
- Go to the NTA website.
- Click on the 'Recruitment Examinations -2023 for non teaching positions at Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan'
- Select the 'Result of Stage-I: Laboratory Attendant', 'Result of Stage-I: LDC' 'Result of Stage-I:MTS'
- Download Viswa Bharti Result PDF
- Your result will be displayed in pdf format
- Take the print out for future use