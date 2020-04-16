WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 19 Posts of Data Manager and Other @COVID-19 Outbreak, Check Details Here

WB Health Recruitment 2020 Job Notification: West Bengal Health Department has invited applications for the 19 posts of Data Manager, District Epidemiologist and other posts in view of the present health situation due to outbreak of COVID-19. The eligible candidates can send their online application on or before 21 April 2020.



Candidates applying for West Bengal Health Department, WB Job Notification for 19 multiple posts should check the details notification available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department. Candidates can visit on the official website for details of the eligibility criteria/monthly remuneration and other requirement for the West Bengal Health Department.

Advt No-203

Date-15-04-2020

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 April 2020

Vacancy Details:

District Emidemiologist-11

District Data Manager-02

District Microbiologist-06

Educational Qualification:

District Emidemiologist-Masters in Public Health (Preferable) or M.Sc in Life Science/Epidemiology. (Higher qualification and experience in Public Health will be given preference.)

District Data Manager-Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/MCA or B.E. or B.Tech in IT/Computer Science. (Higher qualification and experience in Health Sector will be given preference.)

District Microbiologist-M.Sc. in Microbiology.

(Higher qualification and experience in Public Health will be given preference.)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualificatino for the posts.

