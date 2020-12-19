WBCS 2021 Notification Out @wbpsc.gov.in, Online Applications for WBPSC Civil Service Exam 2021 commencing from 24 Dec onwards

WBCS 2021 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services. The selection of the candidates will be done through the WBCS 2021 Exam which will consist of two stages. i.e. written and personality test. Those who will qualify in prelims will be called for the further recruitment process.

The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of March/April 2021. To apply for the WBCS 2021 Exam, a candidate must have a graduation degree along with an ability to read, write and speak in Bengali. The age of the candidate must not be above 36 years.

WBCS 2021 Recruitment Online Application Process will start from 24 December 2020 and concluded on 15 January 2020 up to 12 midnight. The candidates will be able to access the online application link directly once released at the official website. Candidates can go through this article to know the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, salary, exam pattern, vacancy break up and other details about the recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24th December 2020

Closing date for submission of online application: 15th January 2021 (up to 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees through online: 15th January 2021 (up to 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees through offline: 16th January 2021

WBCS 2021 Vacancy Details

Group A:

West Bengal Civil Service (Executive):

Assistant Commissioner of Revenue in the integrated West Bengal Revenue Service:

West Bengal Co-operative Service:

West Bengal Labour Service:

West Bengal Food and Supplies Service:

West Bengal Employment Service [Except the post of Employment Officer (Technical)]:

Group B

West Bengal Police Service:

Group C

Superintendent, District Correctional Home / Deputy Superintendent, Central Correctional Home:

Joint Block Development Officer

Deputy Assistant Director of Consumer Affairs and Fair Business Practices

West Bengal Junior Social Welfare Service

West Bengal Subordinate Land Revenue Service, Grade-I

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer

Joint Registrar (West Bengal State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Affairs

Assistant Canal Revenue Officer (Irrigation)

Chief Controller of Correctional Services

Group D

Inspector of Co-operative Societies

Panchayat Development Officer under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department

Rehabilitation Officer under the Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department

WBCS 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a graduation degree along with an ability to read, write and speak in Bengali.

WBCS 2021 Age Limit - Not below 21 years but not more than 36 years (Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

WBCS 2021 Salary

Group A:

West Bengal Civil Service (Executive): PAY LEVEL:16 (56,100 - 1,44,300) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Assistant Commissioner of Revenue in the integrated West Bengal Revenue Service: PAY LEVEL: 16 (56,100 - 1,44,300 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

West Bengal Co-operative Service: PAY LEVEL: 16 (56,100 - 1,44,300 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules

West Bengal Labour Service: PAY LEVEL: 16 (56,100 - 1,44,300 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

West Bengal Food and Supplies Service: PAY LEVEL: 16 (56,100 - 1,44,300 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

West Bengal Employment Service [Except the post of Employment Officer (Technical)]: PAY LEVEL: 16 (56,100 - 1,44,300 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Group B

West Bengal Police Service: PAY LEVEL: 16 (56,100 - 1,44,300 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Group C

Superintendent, District Correctional Home / Deputy Superintendent, Central Correctional Home: PAY LEVEL: 15 (42,600 - 1,09,800 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Joint Block Development Officer: PAY LEVEL: 14 (39,900 - 1,02,800 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Deputy Assistant Director of Consumer Affairs and Fair Business Practices: PAY LEVEL: 14 (39,900 - 1,02,800 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules

West Bengal Junior Social Welfare Service: PAY LEVEL: 14 (39,900 - 1,02,800 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

West Bengal Subordinate Land Revenue Service, Grade-I: PAY LEVEL: 14 (39,900 - 1,02,800 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: PAY LEVEL: 14 (39,900 - 1,02,800 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules

Joint Registrar (West Bengal State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Affairs: PAY LEVEL: 14 (39,900 - 1,02,800 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Assistant Canal Revenue Officer (Irrigation): PAY LEVEL: 12 (35,800 – 92,100) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Chief Controller of Correctional Services: PAY LEVEL: 12 (35,800 - 92,100 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Group D

Inspector of Co-operative Societies: PAY LEVEL: 10 (32,100 - 82,900 ) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Panchayat Development Officer under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department: PAY LEVEL: 10 (32,100 - 82,900) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

Rehabilitation Officer under the Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department: PAY LEVEL: 10 (32,100 - 82,900) besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per rules.

WBCS 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis written and personality test.

WBCS 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper, viz., a paper on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of 2½ hours duration. The standard of the paper will be of the level of knowledge as expected of a graduate of any faculty of a recognized University.

Candidates who will qualify in the WBCS 2021 Prelims will be called for mains exam. The marks obtained in this examination by the candidates will not be considered for final selection.

WBCS 2021 Prelims Admit Card

The candidates will be able to download WBCS 2021 Prelims Admit Card prior 15 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates will have to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.

WBCS 2021 Mains Exam Pattern

The Main Examination shall consist of six compulsory papers and one optional subject consisting of two papers (Only for candidates applying for group A and/or B) to be chosen by the candidates from the list of optional subjects given below. There will be two papers of the optional subject of 200 marks each. Each paper, Compulsory or Optional, will carry 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration.

Out of six compulsory papers, four papers i.e. (i) General Studies- I, (ii) General Studies- II, (iii) The Constitution of India and Indian Economy including role and functions of Reserve Bank of India and (iv) Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning will be of MCQ Type to be answered in OMR answer sheets and remaining two compulsory papers i.e. Paper - I and Paper - II will be of conventional type written examination.

WBCS 2021 Personality Test

The candidates selected in the mains exam will be called for personality test. Each candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the test will be to assess the candidate’s personal qualities e.g., alertness of mind, power of clear and logical exposition, intellectual and moral integrity, leadership and also the candidate’s range of interest.

Download WBPSC WBCS 2021 Recruitment Official Notification PDF Here

WBCS 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 24 December

Official Website

How to apply for WBCS 2021

Interested candidates can apply for WBPS WBCS 2021 Exam through the online mode at wbpsc.gov.in from 24 December to 15 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of their application for future reference.

WBPSC WBCS 2021 Recruitment Application Fee