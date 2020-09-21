WBMSC Recruitment 2020 for 216 Headmaster/Headmistress and Superintendent Posts in Madrasah, Apply Online @wbmsc.com

WBMSC Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Headmasters/ Headmistress(es)/ Superintendents of recognized non-Govt. aided Jr. High / High / Higher Secondary and Sr. Madrasahs in West Bengal. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode on wbmsc.com on or before 30 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 30 September 2020

Last Date of Submitting Printed Copy of Application - 10 October 2020

WBMSC Vacancy Details

Headmaster/Headmistress in High/HS Madrasah - 121

Headmaster/Headmistress in Jr. High Madrasah - 43

Superintendent in Senior Madrasah - 52

Eligibility Criteria for Headmaster/Headmistress and Superintendent Posts

Educational Qualification:

Headmaster/Headmistress in High/HS Madrasah - Post Graduate degree from any UGC recognized University with (i) at least average 45% marks in M.P / (High Madrasah) or equivalent and HS or equivalent examinations taken together, (ii) 40% marks in Hons. or 45% in Pass Graduate level, (iii) 40% marks in Post-Graduate level and (iv) B.Ed. / B.T. / P.G.B.T. or any training recognized 2 by the State Govt. as equivalent to B.Ed. / B.T. / P.G. B.T. from a Teachers’ Training Institution duly recognized by the NCTE/RCI in the relevant academic session.Total 10 years continuous approved service.

Headmaster/Headmistress in Jr. High Madrasah - Post Graduate degree from any UGC recognized University with (i) at least average 45% marks in M.P / (High Madrasah) or equivalent and HS or equivalent examinations taken together, (ii) 40% marks in Hons. or 45% in Pass Graduate level, (iii) 40% marks in Post-Graduate level and (iv) B.Ed. / B.T. / P.G.B.T. or any training recognized by the State Govt. as equivalent to B.Ed. / B.T. / P.G. B.T. from a Teachers’ Training Institution duly recognized by the NCTE/RCI in the relevant academic session.Total 5 years continuous approved service

Superintendent in Senior Madrasah - M.M. held upto 1997 from West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education and Master’s Degree from any UGC recognized University with (i) at least average 45% marks in Alim / High Madrasah or equivalent and Fazil or equivalent examinations taken together, (ii) 40% marks in M.M. / M.F., (iii) 40% marks in Post-Graduate level and (iv) Degree in Bachelor of Teaching / Bachelor of Education / Post Graduate Basic Training from any recognized University or any training recognized by the Govt. of West Bengal as equivalent to Bachelor of Teaching / Bachelor of Education / Post Graduate Basic Training duly recognized by the NCTE/RCI in the relevant academic session. Total 10 years continuous teaching experience

Age:

55 Years

Selection Process for Headmaster/Headmistress and Superintendent Posts

Selection shall be made on the basis of Written Test, evaluation of qualifications and experience of the candidates, Personality Tests to be determined by the Commission

How to Apply for WBMSC Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply online through official website on or before 30 September 2020. They are requested to send their testimonials (Photocopy) alongwith the printed copy of application form and send it by Registered Post to : The Secretary,The West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission,Bikash Bhawan,East Block,Sector-I,Bidhan Nagar,Kolkata-700091, and it must reach to the Commission by 10 October 2020.

WBMSC Notification PDF

Vacancy Details

Online Application Link