WB Police Constable Result 2019-20 Declared @wbpolice.gov.in, Download WBP Constable Result Here

WBP Constable Result 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has uploaded the result of final exam for recruitment to the post of Constable (Male). Candidates, who had appeared in WBP Constable Exam 202, can download WB Police Constable Result from West Bengal Police official website www.wbpolice.gov.in.

WBP Constable Result Link is also given below. The candidates can check WB Police Constable Final Result by providining Application Sl. No. and DOB and District into the link

WBP Constable Result Download Link 2020

Candidates who are qualified in WB Police Constable Final Exam 2019-20 will appear for interview round which will be conducted after COVID- 19 (Coronavirus) Lockdown. As per the official notice “The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Interview which would commence on withdrawal of complete lockdown imposed due to containment of COVID - 19”

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of WB Police for WBP Constable Interview Updates.

How to Download WBP Constable Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board wbpolice.gov.in Click on the link‘Result of Final Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2019’. appearing on the home page A new page will open where you need to enter the details Download your WBP Result 2020 for Constable Post Take a print out for future use

The final written examination for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2019 was held on 16 January 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1 PMat various centre of the state.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has conducted the exam for fiiling up the 8419 vacancies for Constable (Male) in West Bengal Police