WBPSC Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) at wbpsc.gov.in for Assistant Director General Service Post, Check Exam Details

WBPSC Assistant Director Exam Schedule 2022 : West Bngal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Assistant Director on its website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Director post under Vocational Edification and Training, W.B. in West Bengal General Service can download the WBPSC Assistant Director Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, WBPSC will conduct the screening test for the Assistant Director post under Vocational Education and Training on 18 September 2022 from 12.00 P.M. to 03.00 P.M.

Screening test: Pattern

Screening test will be conducted in MCQ mode and there will be 100 marks each question carrying 1 mark. There will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.

Screening test will be held in two parts-

Part I: English, Mathematics and General Awareness (30 Marks)

Part II: Engineering Subjects (70 Marks)

Number of Question: 100

Duration: 1 Hour 30 Minute.

