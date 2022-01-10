WBPSC Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for Assistant Professor Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Admit Card to Release Today

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website -pscwbapplication.in. Check Admit Card downloading date here.

WBPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor in Education (Foundation course) for Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor post against Advt. No. 29[3(iv)]/2019 from 17 January 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Interview round for Assistant Professor posts can check the detail interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

You can download the WBPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of the Commission after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in. Go to the What's new section on the home page. Click on “ INTERVIEW SCHEDULE FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN EDUCATION (FOUNDATION COURSE) FOR GOVT. TEACHERS TRAINING COLLEGES IN THE WEST BENGAL EDUCATION SERVICE UNDER THE HIGHER EDUCATION DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL [ADVT. NO. 29[3(IV)]/2019] new given on home page. You will get the WBPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 on your screen. Take a print out of the same for future reference.

You can download the WBPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below.

It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is going to conduct the interview for the post of Assistant Professor against Advt. No. 29[3(iv)]/2019 from 17 to 27 January 2022. Commission has uploaded the detail interview schedule with Roll Number and time/date on its official website.

All such candidates who have to appear in the Assistant Professor posts in Education (Foundation course) for Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Higher Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal should note that Commission will upload the Interview Admit Card for the same today i.e. 10 January 2022 on its official website.

You can download the Admit Card after providing the login credentials once it is uploaded on its official website.