WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Admit Card 2022 To Release Today @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Skill Test Schedule

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will released the Admit Card for Computer based type test for the Clerkship Examination on its official website. Check process to download here.

WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Admit Card 2022 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released short notice regarding the release of Computer based type test for the Clerkship Examination 2019. Commission will release the Admit Card today i.e. 15th March 2022 on its official website.

Candidates qualified successfully for the Computer bases Type test round for Clerkship Examination can download the WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Admit Card 2022available on the official website of WBPSC- wbpsc.gov.in.

You can download the WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section on the home page. Click on ‘SCHEDULE OF COMPUTER TYPE TEST OF CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION, 2019 [ADVT. NO. 05/2019]'flashing on the homepage. You will get the WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Provide your login credentials with the link and download WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

It is noted that WBPSC has decided to hold the Computer based type test of the eligible candidates tentatively on 26.03.2022 and 27.03.2022.

Now Commission has released the PDF of the complete Schedule for the Computer Type Test on its official website. Candidates can check their Roll Number/Shift and Reporting time as mentioned in the schedule.

