WBPSC CS Mains Exam Programme 2022 (Out) for Civil Service (Exe)@wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Mains Programme on its official website -wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC CS Mains Exam Programme 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the mains exam programme for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. Post. Commission is set to conduct the Mains Exam for Civil Service (Exe.) from 20th May 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have to appear in the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) can check the WBPSC CS Mains Exam Programme 2022 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the mains exam for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. on 20th, 21st, 22nd & 24th May, 2022.

Exam for Paper – I (Conventional Type) will be held on Forenoon Session ( 9:00 a.m. to12:00 noon. ) and Paper – II will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Exam for General Studies-I (Paper – III) and General Studies-II (Paper IV) will be conducted on 21 May 2022 in MCQ mode.

Paper V and Paper VI will also be held in MCQ mode on 22 May 2022 which will be for The Constitution of India and Indian Economy including role and functions of Reserve Bank of India (Paper V ) and Arithmetic & Test of Reasoning (Paper VI).

The (Paper - I) and (Paper - II) for Optional Subject will be conducted on 24 May 2022. Candidates should note that the exam for the Optional Subject will be held in the Conventional Type mode.

Candidates can download the WBPSC CS Mains Exam Programme 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download: WBPSC CS Mains Exam Programme 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of WBPSC -wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page. Click on “ PROGRAMME OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION OF THE COMPULSORY & OPTIONAL SUBJECTS OF WBCS (EXE.) ETC. (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2021 [ADVT.NO. 18/2020] new given on home page. You will get the PDF of the WBPSC CS Mains Exam Programm3 2022 on your screen. Take a print out of the WBPSC CS Mains Exam Programm 2022 for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the WBPSC CS Mains Exam Programme 2022 directly from the link given below.