WBPSC Food SI Result 2020 Out: Download Food Supply SI Merit List and Marks @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Food Supply SI Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in the W.B. Subordinate Food & Supplies Service,on its official website. All candidates who have appeared in WBPSC Food SI Exam can download Food SI Result from WBPSC website i.e. wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Food Supply SI Result Link is also given below. The candidates can check roll number of qualified candidates in the exam through the link.

WBPSC Food Supply SI Result PDF

The candidates whose roll number is given in the list will be called for personality test. The candidates shall be informed about date and time of WBPSC SI Personality Test in due course.

WBPSC Food Supply SI Cut-Off Marks

The commission has also announced the marks obtained by the last qualified candidate for each category. The candidates can check category-wise cut-off marks through table below:

Category Marks UR 79.6671 OBC 74.6673 OBC-B 75.3339 SC 76.0006 ST 59.3339 EXSM (UR) 53.0007 EXSM (SC) 38.6672 MSP (UR) 58.6671

How to Download WBPSC Food SI Result ?

Go to official website of WBPSC i.e.- wbpsc.gov.in Click on “ LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR PERSONALITY TEST ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE WRITTEN TEST IN CONNECTION WITH COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR IN THE W.B. SUBORDINATE FOOD & SUPPLIES SERVICE, GR-III UNDER THE FOOD & SUPPLIES DEPT., GOVT. OF W.B., 2018 (ADVT. NO. 26/2018)” A PDF file will open where you can check the roll number of shortlisted candidates Download WBPSC Food SI Result PDF

WBPSC had published the recruitment notification for a total of 957 vacancies for Sub-inspector Posts in the W.B. Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Gr-III under the Food & Supplies Dept., Govt. of W.B.