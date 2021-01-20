WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Promotion AWW/Case Worker Exam Hall Ticket Here
WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card Link given below. Candidates can download ICDS Admit Card, directly, through the link:
WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card Download Link
WBPS ICDS Supervisor Exam will be conducted on 30 January 2021 (Saturday) and on 31 January 2021 (Sunday) at various of West Bengal.
WBPS ICDS Supervisor Exam Pattern
There will be descriptive type questions on 4 subjects:
- Paper 1 English - 100 Marks
- Paper 2 Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali - 100 Marks
- Paper 3 General Studies & Current Affairs - 100 Marks
- Paper 4 Arithmetic - 100 Marks
Each section will be given 90 minutes
Language of the Exam :
- Answer for Paper-III Either in English or in Bengali
- Answer for Paper-IV Either in English or in Bengali.
WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Syllabus
English (Class X Standard)
- Report Drafting
- Translation from Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali to English Ø Summary/Précis Writing
- English Grammar (correct use of words, voice change, narration change, transformation of sentences, correction of sentences, use of common phrases, synonyms, antonyms)
Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali (Class X Standard)
- Drafting of Report
- Translation from English to Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali
- Summary/Précis Writing
- Grammar
General Studies & Current Affairs ((Class X Standard)
- Life Science with special emphasis on Food and Nutrition
- General Knowledge (Indian History with special emphasis on Indian freedom struggle, Geography, Environmental Science and Physical Science)
- Current Affairs
- Verbal and Non-verbal reasoning
Arithmetic (Class X Standard)
- Arithmetic
WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Selection Process
Candidates who qualify in the written exam shall be called for Viva Voce Test. The Final Merit list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate of marks obtained in Written Examination and Viva Voce Test.
How to Download WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of PSC WB- pscwbapplication.in
- Click on the link ' I.C.D.S. SUPERVISOR (FEMALE ONLY) EXAMINATION (FOR AWWs/CWs), 2019' under 'Admit card' given at the left corner of the homepage
- Enter your Current awcs code or First Name and Date of Birth
- WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card 2019