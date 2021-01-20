WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Promotion AWW/Case Worker Exam Hall Ticket Here

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for written exam for the post of Supervisor (Female only) of I.C.D.S. 2019 on Promotion by Selection from AWWs/Case Workers. Candidates can download WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Promotion Admit Card from WBPSC official website i.e pscwbonline.gov.in.

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card Link given below. Candidates can download ICDS Admit Card, directly, through the link:

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card Download Link

WBPS ICDS Supervisor Exam will be conducted on 30 January 2021 (Saturday) and on 31 January 2021 (Sunday) at various of West Bengal.

WBPS ICDS Supervisor Exam Pattern

There will be descriptive type questions on 4 subjects:

Paper 1 English - 100 Marks Paper 2 Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali - 100 Marks Paper 3 General Studies & Current Affairs - 100 Marks Paper 4 Arithmetic - 100 Marks

Each section will be given 90 minutes

Language of the Exam :

Answer for Paper-III Either in English or in Bengali

Answer for Paper-IV Either in English or in Bengali.

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Syllabus

English (Class X Standard)

Report Drafting

Translation from Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali to English Ø Summary/Précis Writing

English Grammar (correct use of words, voice change, narration change, transformation of sentences, correction of sentences, use of common phrases, synonyms, antonyms)

Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali (Class X Standard)

Drafting of Report

Translation from English to Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali

Summary/Précis Writing

Grammar

General Studies & Current Affairs ((Class X Standard)

Life Science with special emphasis on Food and Nutrition

General Knowledge (Indian History with special emphasis on Indian freedom struggle, Geography, Environmental Science and Physical Science)

Current Affairs

Verbal and Non-verbal reasoning

Arithmetic (Class X Standard)

Arithmetic

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Selection Process



Candidates who qualify in the written exam shall be called for Viva Voce Test. The Final Merit list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate of marks obtained in Written Examination and Viva Voce Test.

How to Download WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Admit Card 2021 ?