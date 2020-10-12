WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 Prelims Answer Key 2020 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections if any by 13 Oct

WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 Prelims Answer Key 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released WBPSC Judicial Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates who appeared WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims 2020 against advt. No. 12/2020 can download the answer keys through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 Prelims was conducted on 11 October 2020 at various exam centres of the State. Now, WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 Prelims Answer Key 2020 has been uploaded at wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission, through email at response.answerkey.pscwb@gmail.com by 13 October 2020 midnight. The Commission will, however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.

How and Where to Download WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 Prelims Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.pscwbapplication.in. Click on WBPSC JudicialPrelims Answer Key 2020 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. The candidates can download WBPSC Judicial Services 2020Prelims Answer Key 2020 PDF and save it for future reference.

The commission will recruit around 26 Vacancies for the post of Civil Judge in Junior Division. The recruitment process consists of Prelims, Mains and Personality Test.

Candidates who will be selected in the WBPSC Judicial Prelims will be allowed admission to the Final Examination and a number of candidates to be selected on the results of the Final Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test. The selected candidates will have to appear for the medical test before appointment.