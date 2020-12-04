WBPSC Answer Key 2020 Released for Laboratory Attendant Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 12

WBPSC Laboratory Attendant Answer Key 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key of Laboratory Attendant posts exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Laboratory Attendant posts can download the Answer Key from official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)- wbpsc.gov.in/.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the Series wise Answer Keys for the Laboratory Attendant posts on its official website. Commission has conducted the written exam for Laboratory Attendant posts (against Advertisement No. 25(6)/2019 & 25(7)/2020) on 25 November 2020.



Candidates appeared in the written exam for Laboratory Attendant posts should compare the Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination and they can raise their objections, if any before the commission. Candidates will have to raise their objections by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in with the relevant details between 8-12 December, 2020.

You can check the Answer Key and details of raising the objections with the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for WBPSC Answer Key 2020 for Laboratory Attendant Posts





How to Download: WBPSC Answer Key 2020 for Laboratory Attendant Posts