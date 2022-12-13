WBPSC Recruitment 2022-23 For 158 Veterinary Officer Post: Notification To Release Soon, Check Details

WBPSC has invited online application for the 158 Veterinary Officer Post on its official website. Check WBPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published indicative notification for the recruitment of 158 Veterinary Officer posts. These vacancies are available in the West Bengal Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health Under the Animal Resources.

Interested and eligible candidates can submitted their application through online mode with the help of Commission’s website at https:// wbpsc.gov.in.

Notification Details WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job:

Indicative Advertisement NO.16 /2022

Important Date WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Date of publishing of Details Advertisement for Veterinary Officer posts:19 December 2022

Vacancy Details WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Veterinary Officer-158 Posts

Vacancy Break-Up

U.R.-76

S.C.-31

S.T.-08

O.B.C.‘A’-17

O.B.C.‘B’-12

P.D.

U.R.-13

S.C.-01

Eligibility Criteria WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Detailed advertisement for WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification as well as other important information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, closing date etc. will be available tentatively on 19.12.2022 in the Commission’s website at:https:// wbpsc.gov.in .

How To Download: WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Indicative Advertisement:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-https:// wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ INDICATIVE ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF VETERINARY OFFICER IN WEST BENGAL ANIMAL HUSBANDRY & VETERINARY SERVICES IN THE DIRECTORATE OF ANIMAL RESOURCES & ANIMAL HEALTH UNDER THE ANIMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: in a new window. Download WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: and save the same for your future reference.

WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF



