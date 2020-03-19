WBSEDCL Medical Exam Date 2020 for Asst Engineer Postponed @wbsedcl.in, Check Latest Update

WBSEDCL Medical Exam Date 2020: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has postponed the Medical Fitness Test schedule for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the WBSEDCL AE Medical Test can check the Schedule available on the official website of WBSEDCL- www.wbsedcl.in.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has released the short notification, according to which the proposed Medical Fitness Test schedule for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) is being temporarily postponed.

It further says that any other candidate whose medical test has been rescheduled on 23 or 24 March is also hereby postponed. WBSEDCL will communicate the new dates in due course.

It is noted that Medical Fitness Test for the Assistant Engineer (AE) was scheduled on 23/24 March 2020 at the venue-The AMRI Hospitals Ltd, JC-16&17, Sector-III, Saltlake City, Kolkata-700091.



West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) had earlier released the notification for recruitment the 336 posts of Assistant Engineer through GATE 2019 for Electrical, IT&C, Mechanical and Civil Engineers against Notification Number - MPP/2018/03.

Candidates provisionally shortlisted for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) for Medical Fitness Test can check the notification on the official website. You can check the short notification also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Short Notification for Postponement of WBSEDCL Medical Exam Date 2020

Visit the official website of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) i.e- www.sssc.gov.in.

Go to the Career Section on home page.

Click on the link POSTPONEMENT OF MEDICAL FITNESS TEST SCHEDULED ON 23.03.2020 & 24.03.2020. given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the desired PDF of the postponement of Medical Test Schedule.

Take Print Out of the notification and save a copy for future reference.

