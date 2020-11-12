West Bengal Teacher Recruitment: WB Government to fill 16,500 Vacancies of TET-Qualified Teachers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced that the state government will soon initiate the West Bengal Teacher Recruitment process to fill a total of 16,500 vacancies of TET-Qualified teachers. These 16,500 vacancies of teachers will be filled from 20,000 candidates who had passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams. The move comes following the West Bengal Cabinet's approval for the same.

Candidates who have attained the TET Certificate will get an opportunity to appear for the teacher recruitment process, once notified by the education department. It is suggested that candidates should frequently visit the official website of state education department- wbsed.gov.in to get the latest updates on the teacher recruitment in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that the next TET exam will be held as soon as possible, for which, about 2.5 lakh candidates have applied. The exam will be conducted offline.

It may be noted that the last West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test was notified in the year 2017.

The West Bengal's State Education Department has also been directed to make offline arrangements for the conduct of next Teacher Eligibility Test in the state.

Other Major Announcements

Apart from this, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced some major decisions taken by the West Bengal's state education department. Have a look at these:

Students who are presently studying in 10th & 12th classes in West Bengal schools will not have their final exams in 2021. These students will be permitted to appear directly for Madhyamik (10th class) and Uchcha-Madhyamik (12th class) exams.

All educational institutes will remain closed in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the state government will take decision on re-opening of schools in the state in mid-November.