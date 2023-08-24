NCF 2023 Approach to Assessment: What Are the NCF Assessment Principles? 

NCF 2023 Approach to Assessment: National Steering Committee for National Curriculum Frameworks has developed the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Check here what the NCF 2023 mandates in the fields of school assessments for the school students of India.

What are the National Curriculum Frameworks New Assessment Guidelines?

NCF 2023 Approach to Assessment: The National Steering Committee for National Curriculum Frameworks has crafted the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) in alignment with the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NCF 2023 has been drafted based on the engagement of over 13 lakh interested citizens including students and parents, over 1.5 lakh Teachers and educationists, over 1550 district-level consultations from 32 States and Union Territories, and 35 groups of institutions. In this article, we would be going through the NCF’s Approach to assessment as per the NEP 2020.

Assessment is an important part of education. Assessment is crucial for students as it measures their understanding, identifies strengths and weaknesses, and guides learning. It promotes self-awareness, adaptability, and growth by providing feedback and fostering continuous improvement. Effective assessment enhances educational outcomes and equips students with essential skills for future success. As per NEP 2020, assessment in our education system is evolving from being summative and memorisation-based to being regular, formative, and skill-based. A comprehensive progress card will offer a detailed view of each student's cognitive, emotional, and physical growth. It will incorporate self and peer evaluations, project-based learning, and teacher assessments. This report card will bridge the gap between students’ home and school, encouraging parental involvement and guiding support. AI tools may aid students in tracking their development and making informed career decisions using learning data and interactive feedback.

National Curriculum Framework 2023 Approach to Assessment

Assessment involves collecting and analysing student learning data to guide teaching, track progress, and enhance education quality. It's a crucial tool for ongoing improvement in teaching and learning processes.

Purpose of Assessment Overall, Assessment has 2 purposes a) Evaluating the result of student learning outcomes b) Assessing the efficiency of classroom methods and educational materials for instruction and learning. Meanwhile, assessment is also used for certifying student learning and education completion at key stages i.e in Grade 10 and Grade 12. Assessment of Learning; Assessment for Learning; Assessment as Learning Well-designed assessment serves as a potent tool for improving both student learning and teaching methods. With the help of assessment insights, teachers can adapt their approach to suit their student needs. According to the NCF 2023, assessment can be approached as Assessment of Learning; Assessment for Learning and Assessment as Learning. Assessment of learning refers to the measurement of achievement of student learning.

Assessment for learning refers to evidence of student learning gathered by the Teacher that provides inputs to guide teaching-learning processes.

Assessment as learning refers to assessments being introduced as non-threatening tools for self-reflection and introspection. Current Challenges in Assessment Currently, assessment in schools is often mechanised and focused on memorisation rather than measuring competencies and learning outcomes.

Students fear assessments because it has been intimidating for them, leading to fear, labelling, and social consequences based on scores.

Board exams for classes 10 and 12 cause extreme stress, impacting students' mental well-being. Related: NCF 2023: How Does NCF Change the Class 10, 12 Board Exam System? Currently, Board exams are high-pressure events with limited scope for improvement after a bad performance.

Ideally, exams should serve as both certification and learning experiences, fostering improvement. Current board exam structure limits holistic development, emphasising rote memorisation and coaching. Key Principles of Effective Assessment According to the NCF 2023, key principles that could guide our thinking on effective use of assessments to aid better teaching are: Assessment should measure achievement of Competencies and Learning Outcomes in sync with Curricular Goals. Assessments should be formative, developmental, and learning-focused. Assessments should be Stage-appropriate. Assessments should be adaptable to student diversity. Assessments should be supported by timely, credible, and constructive feedback to students. Assessments should support meaningful accumulation of student learning.

Types of Assessment

Both formative or summative assessments are important for improving teaching and learning.

Formative assessments Summative assessments Continuous and ongoing

Low stake with no consequences

Used as a part of and as input to the teaching-learning process At the end of a learning goal i.e. chapter or time period

High stake and carry some consequences

Evaluation of achievement of learning over a period of time Example: 1. Observing student behaviour in class. 2. Having students create concept maps to showcase their understanding of a topic. 3. Encouraging collaborative sentence writing about a read poem. Example: Unit test Term-end test Board exam

Forms of Assessment Written assessments: Forms of written tests include: Objective Type Questions, Constructed Response Questions, Graphic Organisers

Oral assessments: Reading Aloud, Listening and responding to questions, Recitation, Debates and Discussions, Group discussions, Presentations and Extempore talks are some forms of oral tests

Practical assessments: Some key practical assessment methods are Experiments, Artefacts, Demonstration, Projects, Portfolios

Open-book assessments: An open-book test allows students to use resources while answering questions, testing their skills in processing and applying information rather than mere recall. It emphasises application and synthesis in different contexts. Assessment Across Stages In NCF 2023, according to the NEP 2020, schooling has been divided into four stages based on the styles of learning best suited for those age groups: Foundational Stage for ages 3-8

Preparatory Stage for ages 8-11

Middle Stage for ages 11-14 and

Secondary Stage for ages 14-18

Foundational Preparatory At the Foundational Stage, two primary methods of appropriate assessment are:

Observations of the child

Analysing what the child has created as part of their learning experience. In addition to observation of students and analysis of artefacts created by students, a variety of formative oral and written assessments should be introduced.

These assessments should test conceptual understanding, competencies and should include questions that encourage creativity.

Each year in the Preparatory Stage should conclude with thorough summative assessment of students' preparedness for the next grade. Strong support options must be made available during breaks between grades to enhance their readiness for next grade. Middle Secondary In addition to a variety of oral and written tests, a variety of practical tests and projects should also be introduced.

At the end of each year of the Middle Stage, there will be a comprehensive summative assessment of the student’s readiness to enter the next Grade, with robust options for support during the break between Grades to help ensure such readiness. A variety of written tests, practical tests, projects, and open book tests should be used.

At the end of each year (or term) of the Secondary Stage, there will be a comprehensive summative assessment of each subject, which in relevant cases would be the Board examinations.

Progress Reports - Holistic Progress Cards Holistic Progress Cards give detailed reports that show different parts of a subject instead of the subject report as a whole.

They look at how students do in different activities, not just tests.

This holistic report card will help see how a student is getting better over time, not how they compare to other students.

It compares the current report card to the student's previous one, not to what other students got. Progression across Grades - Key Points from NCF 2023 Students should not be failed or detained in Grades 1 to 8.

There must be clear checkpoints and support systems to help all students acquire the requisite Competencies by class 8. It is the responsibility of the education system.

All students must take competency based examinations in Grades 3, 5, and 8, conducted by an appropriate authority that tests Competencies. This would not cover the entire curriculum, but core competencies that are crucial for study in later grades.

The assessment of achievement of Competencies will be shared by the school with individual students and their parents/families/guardians with a developmental and improvement objective.

Those students who have achieved satisfactory levels of Competencies will be helped by this very specific engagement and discussion on their progress.

For students who have not achieved levels of Competencies satisfactory enough to begin the study of the next Grade, clear and definite actions will have to be taken immediately by the school with support from the system to ensure that such students achieve requisite.

An annual report on this matter and progress on it -on the number of students achieving adequate Competencies in Grades 5 and 8, and actions taken in this regard -will be prepared by each school.

This report must ensure that students who have not achieved requisite competencies remain anonymous.

Data privacy will be a very important issue. This must be rigorously designed into the system, with respect to both the IT system and the process.

NCF 2023 lists out various important steps to modify and re-invent the Indian education system, following the NEP 2020 guidelines. Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to know more about the newest developments and updates about the National Curriculum Framework 2023 for School Education.