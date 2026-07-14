Who is Tanushree IPS? From CRPF Assistant Commandant to Cracking UPSC in Her First Attempt

Tanushree's Success Story: The UPSC Civil Services exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam every year, hoping to become IAS, IPS or IFS officers. This exam has three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. But only some candidates qualify for all stages and get selected. Among these, only a few stories really deserve to be mentioned for their extra efforts and struggles. One of them is Tanushree’s story, a girl from Bihar who cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt, while working in the CRPF and also managing her new marriage at the same time. She became an IPS officer and later served in one of the most sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Her Early Childhood Tanushree was born on April 24, 1987, in Motihari, Bihar. She completed her early schooling in Bihar and later finished her Class 12 from DAV Public School, Bokaro, Jharkhand. Later, she shifted to Delhi to start preparing for competitive exams. Tanushree’s father, Subodh Kumar, was a retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CRPF, and her elder sister, Manu Shree, is a Commandant in CRPF. Her upbringing in such a family, where there is a rich tradition of uniformed service, had a great impact on her career choice.

Beginning of Her Career in CRPF Tanushree started her career as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF in 2014, which helped her to get familiar with working in a security and discipline environment. At the same time, she also qualified for the Income Tax Department, but she did not join as her goal was big and she wanted to qualify for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Balance between her Marriage and UPSC Preparation She got married in 2015. Many aspirants find it tough to prepare for UPSC with so many responsibilities. Tanushree had to manage three things at the same time: her CRPF job, her newlywed life, and her preparation for UPSC. According to Tanushree, managing her household duties and studies became the biggest challenge in her way.

Cleared UPSC in the First Attempt Tanushree appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2016. Despite all the pressure of balancing both professional and family life, she cleared the exam in her first attempt and secured All India Rank 652. CSE results were announced in 2017, and she officially joined the IPS cadre under AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories).