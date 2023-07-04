With UPES Runway, Here’s Your Chance to Win INR 2.5 Lakh for Your Startup Idea

As India continues this interesting growth trajectory, there is a major shift being observed in the startup ecosystem of the country.

As India continues this interesting growth trajectory, there is a major shift being observed in the startup ecosystem of the country. Fuelled by young entrepreneurial zeal, technological innovations, newer ideas, and increased access to funding the young entrepreneurs are ready to make a significant mark in the coming years.

Often describes as the outliers or dropouts the young student entrepreneurs are now leading this growth path and changing the age-old business scenarios. Most successful entrepreneurs started their journey during their early years. Mark Zuckerberg started his entrepreneurial journey in his college dorm when he was 20 years old. Indian entrepreneur Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm started his first business while pursuing engineering and Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder of OYO came up with his start-up idea at the age of 19 years.

It is important to nurture such young minds and encourage them to not only come up with ideas but also to pursue them. One such program run by the UPES incubation centre is Runway which nurtures young student entrepreneurs and helps them to convert their ideas into viable businesses. Launched in 2021, the Runway incubator team comprises seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and innovators helping students to turn their ideas into reality.

Project Runway has announced the second edition of its startup challenge – Take Off. Take Off is an innovative start-up competition and workshop, co-hosted by UPES School of Business and Runway. If you are an aspiring entrepreneur with a great business idea, you can register yourself by July 5th and embark upon your thriving entrepreneurial journey.

The grand event will take place in New Delhi on July 20th where the top 10 budding entrepreneurs will compete with each other. The jury will select two winners, who will receive a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1.5 Lakh. All you need to do is explain your business idea briefly or upload a pitch deck for the jury members to review. This unique challenge is open to ideas from various fields like Social Impact, Healthcare and Biotech, D2C, Fintech, Manufacturing / Robotics / AI / ML, Fashion and Lifestyle, Energy and Sustainability and Ed-tech. The jury comprising eminent members like Rajnish Kapur, Managing Partner, IAN Fund, Vishal Jindal, Co-Founder Biryani by Kilo, Divij Bajaj, CEO, Power Gummies and Garima Seth, Founder, Boon Capital will choose the most groundbreaking startup idea which has the potential to lead the change.

Take Off aims to offer a meaningful platform for promising young entrepreneurs to share their ideas and convert them into reality. This startup challenge is open to every striving entrepreneur above the age of 18 who seeks to make a mark in today’s world.

To know more about the Take Off challenge click here. To register for the challenge, click here.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.