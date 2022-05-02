Women Special Drive: UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in

UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upnrhm.gov.in for 18 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Women Special Drive, UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022: Female candidates seeking a govt job have an opportunity in Uttar Pradesh, National Health Mission (NHM). The board is hiring female candidates for recruitment to the post of Midwifery Educator in 3 SMTI (Lucknow, Kanpur & Varanasi). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on upnrhm.gov.in from today onwards. i.e. 2 May 2022. The last date for application submission is 22 May 2022, at 11.59 PM.

Candidates who are Only in-services staff candidates can apply (Regular and Contractual) Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare and must Medically fit in view of the vigorous training mode at the time of joining. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 2 May 2022

Last date for submission of application: 22 May 2022

UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Midwifery Educator - 18 Posts

UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding M.Sc. Nursing (Obstetrics & Gynecology/ Paediatric/ Community Health) with 2 years clinical maternity experience are eligible to apply while candidates holding B.Sc. Nursing must have 5 years clinical maternity experience. Candidates with teaching experience in Obstetrics & Gynecology nursing will be given preference.

UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 45 years

UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications for UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022 via online method. Last date of submission of online application is May 22, 2022, at 11:59:59 pm.