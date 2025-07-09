YCMOU Result 2025 Released, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet at ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac

YCMOU Result 2025: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BBA, MA, MSc and other exams. Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac results using the direct link provided below. To access the YCMOU results pdf, the students need to enter their PRN number. Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their YCMOU results on the official website of the University- ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2025 Click Here Steps to Check YCMOU Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BCom, BBA, MA, MSc and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the YCMOU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the menu bar. Step 3: A new page will open click on the ‘May-June 2025l’ Step 4: Available results will appear on the screen check your course in the list and click on it. Step 5: Fill in the required information and click on ‘Search’ Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Results 2025 for various semester examinations. Course Result Date Result Link M.A. Hindi (NEP 2020 Pattern) July 08, 2025 Click Here M.A. Urdu (NEP 2020 Pattern) July 07, 2025 Click Here M.A. Marathi (NEP 2020 Pattern) July 07, 2025 Click Here Bachelor of Arts (Urdu) July 07, 2025 Click Here Bachelor of Arts July 06, 2025 Click Here Bachelor of Commerce July 05, 2025 Click Here Highlights of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) is situated in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was established in 1989 under the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Act, 1989. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).