Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

YCMOU Result 2025 Released, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet at ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac

YCMOU Result 2025 OUT: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the YCMOU result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 9, 2025, 17:25 IST
YCMOU Result 2025
YCMOU Result 2025

YCMOU Result 2025: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BBA, MA, MSc and other exams. Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac results using the direct link provided below. To access the YCMOU results pdf, the students need to enter their PRN number.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their YCMOU results on the official website of the University- ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2025

Click Here

Steps to Check YCMOU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BCom, BBA, MA, MSc and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the YCMOU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: A new page will open click on the ‘May-June 2025l’

Step 4: Available results will appear on the screen check your course in the list and click on it.

Step 5: Fill in the required information and click on ‘Search’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

M.A. Hindi (NEP 2020 Pattern)

July 08, 2025

Click Here

M.A. Urdu (NEP 2020 Pattern)

July 07, 2025

Click Here

M.A. Marathi (NEP 2020 Pattern)

July 07, 2025

Click Here

Bachelor of Arts (Urdu)

July 07, 2025

Click Here

Bachelor of Arts

July 06, 2025

Click Here

Bachelor of Commerce

July 05, 2025

Click Here

Highlights of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) is situated in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was established in 1989 under the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Act, 1989. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University presently offers various UG, PG and other courses in various schools like school of agricultural science, school of architecture, science and technology, school of commerce and management, school of computer science, school of continuing education, school of education, school of health science, school of humanities and social sciences.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University: Highlights

University Name

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University 

Established

1989

Location

Nashik, Maharashtra

YCMOU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News