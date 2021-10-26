PM Modi to virtually attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit on October 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit through video conference on October 28. He will be attending the summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will be attended by the heads of state of all ASEAN member countries. As per a PMO statement, the summit will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and also review the progress made in key areas including health and COVID-19, education and culture, trade and commerce and connectivity.

The summit will also discuss the important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed.

ASEAN-India Summit

The annual ASEAN-India Summits provide an opportunity to India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. PM Modi had attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit as well, which was held virtually in November 2020.

The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit attended by PM Modi since coming to power at the centre in 2014.

Significance

The ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership has a strong foundation based on shared geographical, historical, and civilizational ties. ASEAN is at the centre of India's Act East Policy and its wider Indo-Pacific vision. The next year will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

ASEAN-India dialogues

ASEAN and India have held several dialogues including a summit and ministerial meetings such as the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting attended by EAM Dr S Jaishankar in August 2021.

PM Modi will also attend the 16th East Asia Summit, which will be held virtually on October 27th.