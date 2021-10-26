Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PM Modi to virtually attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit on October 28

The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit attended by PM Modi since coming to power at the centre in 2014.

Created On: Oct 26, 2021 11:31 IST
PM Modi to virtually attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit on October 28
PM Modi to virtually attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit on October 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit through video conference on October 28. He will be attending the summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will be attended by the heads of state of all ASEAN member countries. As per a PMO statement, the summit will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and also review the progress made in key areas including health and COVID-19, education and culture, trade and commerce and connectivity. 

The summit will also discuss the important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed.

ASEAN-India Summit

The annual ASEAN-India Summits provide an opportunity to India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. PM Modi had attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit as well, which was held virtually in November 2020.

The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit attended by PM Modi since coming to power at the centre in 2014.

Significance

The ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership has a strong foundation based on shared geographical, historical, and civilizational ties. ASEAN is at the centre of India's Act East Policy and its wider Indo-Pacific vision. The next year will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

ASEAN-India dialogues

ASEAN and India have held several dialogues including a summit and ministerial meetings such as the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting attended by EAM Dr S Jaishankar in August 2021.

PM Modi will also attend the 16th East Asia Summit, which will be held virtually on October 27th.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all